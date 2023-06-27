PGT Trucking Appoints New Vice President, Managed Projects

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announces the promotion of Bill Hershey to Vice President, Managed Projects, effective July 1.

In this new role, Bill will expand his responsibilities in managing complex site deliveries and ensuring reliable and safe transportation services for our customers.

Bill Hershey, PGT Trucking Vice President, Managed Projects
Bill has been a member of the PGT family for 18 years, most recently serving as the Director, Project Cargo Management.

He has decades of engineering and project management experience, including analyzing, designing, and implementing the processes and equipment necessary to enhance product quality, improve efficiency, and reduce lead-time. At PGT, he has contributed to some of the company's largest moves and most notable projects to date, including the Ethylene Cracker Plant in Beaver County, PA.

"Bill leads with a vision that embraces innovation, collaboration, and unwavering dedication to our customers," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "Under his direction, PGT will continue to deliver seamless transportation solutions, foster sustainability, and focus on safety."

Bill earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and his Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University.

He is a member of TMSA and participates in various other industry associations under PGT's corporate memberships. He was the inaugural recipient of the PGT Trucking President's Award in 2018. Bill resides in Wexford, PA with his wife and two sons.

About PGT Trucking:
PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking
Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.

