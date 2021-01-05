PGT Trucking Inc. Celebrates 40th Year in Business

40 years of success can be attributed to PGT's ability to adapt and grow in this ever-changing transportation industry. Tweet this

"From day one, PGT has focused on smart and strategic growth," said Pat Gallagher, Founder and CEO. "By networking with our customers and vendors, we quickly expanded to over 30 terminal locations across the United States."

Over the last 40 years, PGT has grown into a state-of-the art flatbed transportation company, servicing the steel, building materials, machinery, oil & gas, raw materials, aluminum, and automotive industries in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, celebrating numerous milestones along the way:

1981 : In addition to starting the company, Pat Gallagher establishes a relationship with Jack Hill at O.S. Hill & Co., Inc. International in East Liverpool, OH . Throughout this 40 year relationship, PGT has purchased thousands of trucks from Hill International.

: In addition to starting the company, establishes a relationship with at O.S. Hill & Co., Inc. International in . Throughout this 40 year relationship, PGT has purchased thousands of trucks from Hill International. 1987: PGT opens Warehouse Distribution of Pittsburgh in Ambridge, PA , a full-service warehousing complex, designed to accommodate the steel and industrial goods industries.

PGT opens Warehouse Distribution of in , a full-service warehousing complex, designed to accommodate the steel and industrial goods industries. 1990: PGT moves headquarters from Industry, PA to Monaca, PA , developing a full campus setting for drivers and employees.

PGT moves headquarters from to , developing a full campus setting for drivers and employees. 1991: Pittsburgh Logistics Systems, a third-party provider for international freight transportation, logistics, and technology services was formed, branching off into its own entity in 1993.

Pittsburgh Logistics Systems, a third-party provider for international freight transportation, logistics, and technology services was formed, branching off into its own entity in 1993. 1995: PGT's Laredo Terminal is established, opening the gateway to Mexico and expansion of transportation offerings.

PGT's Laredo Terminal is established, opening the gateway to and expansion of transportation offerings. 2000: Southern Pines Trucking, a division of PGT, is founded to focus on cryogenic tanker moves for industrial and medical grade gases, and hazardous materials, later expanding transportation offerings to oversize/overweight specialized commodities.

Southern Pines Trucking, a division of PGT, is founded to focus on cryogenic tanker moves for industrial and medical grade gases, and hazardous materials, later expanding transportation offerings to oversize/overweight specialized commodities. 2006: PGT acquires Midwest Logistics in Champaign, IL , developing a van, refrigerated and Conestoga division.

PGT acquires Midwest Logistics in , developing a van, refrigerated and division. 2013: PGT acquires Liedtka Logistics in Trenton, NJ , becoming a dominant flatbed carrier in the Northeast.

PGT acquires Liedtka Logistics in , becoming a dominant flatbed carrier in the Northeast. 2014: Expanding its footprint westward, PGT acquires Kelworth Trucking in Poteau, OK.

Expanding its footprint westward, PGT acquires Kelworth Trucking in 2016: PGT moves its headquarters to Hopewell Industrial Park in Aliquippa, PA , later acquiring property from Perfetti Trucking, and opening a new Driver Training Facility and Terminal in Blairsville, PA.

Today, PGT employs more than 1,030 drivers, mechanics, agents and support staff, and operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers nationwide.

"Part of our success has been PGT's ability to adapt and prosper in this ever-changing transportation industry," added Gregg Troian, President, who joined PGT in 1986. "In the last four decades, this sector has seen major changes to its regulations, economic highs and lows, and more recently, the addition of technology. And while many other trucking companies were not able to profit and grow, PGT has stood strong, rooted in our fundamental cornerstones of personal customer relationships, employee development, safety and profitability."

To celebrate 40 years of success and growth, PGT launched a new webpage to share news, events and highlights. You can view it here: www.pgttrucking.com/celebrating-40-years. In May, PGT will host its annual Million Mile and Safe Driver Celebration at The Willows in Industry, PA. This year, it will be held in conjunction with additional 40th Anniversary festivities.

"I am so blessed to have such a great group of drivers and employees working here at PGT, many of whom started with the company in the 1980s and are still with us today," said Gallagher. "In an industry that struggles with high turnover rates, I feel that this is a true testament of our principles and our mission. We are in the people business, not the trucking business. It is the drivers, the leadership, the support staff and the truck maintenance teams who have all contributed to the success of this organization over the last 40 years."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT operates in excess of 1,000 power units and over 1,500 trailers and is headquartered in Aliquippa, PA. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." For more information visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PGT Trucking Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pgttrucking.com

