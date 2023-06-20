PGT Trucking Introduces New, Expanded Truck Driver Training Facility

 Empowering the Next Generation of Professional Drivers

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a leader in the transportation industry, is excited to announce the opening of their new truck driver training center in Blairsville, PA. This expanded facility has been designed to equip incoming drivers with the necessary skills, knowledge, and hands-on experience required to build safe and successful careers in transportation.

The new training center is located less than one mile from PGT’s Blairsville Terminal and offers incoming drivers a comprehensive curriculum, extensive hands-on training and leading technologies.
"With the growth of our organization, we needed a larger facility where we could develop our driver training programs," said Chris Cousins, PGT Trucking, Director of Training. "The demand for skilled and qualified truck drivers has never been higher, and our new driver class sizes have been growing week over week. This new location has given us the opportunity to create an environment with advanced resources, expert instruction, and real-world training that closely mirrors the challenges drivers face on the road."

The new training center is located less than one mile from PGT's Blairsville Terminal, within the New Village Institute campus, at 500 Innovation Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717. This facility offers incoming drivers:

  • Comprehensive Curriculum: Designed to cover all aspects of flatbed trucking, including pre- and post-trip inspections, truck maintenance, navigation, trip planning and regulations, PGT's incoming drivers receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the demands of the profession.
  • Extensive Hands-On Training: Under the guidance of experienced instructors, drivers develop the necessary maneuvering techniques, driving strategies, securement standards and safety protocols essential for success in the trucking industry.
  • Leading Technology: PGT embraces technology that enhances the driver lifestyle and helps drivers perform their daily duties safely and efficiently.

"This larger space provides us with the resources to train and support our drivers and solidifies our commitment to their growth and success here at PGT Trucking," added Cousins.

About PGT Trucking:
PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com.

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking
Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.

