PGT Trucking Introduces New Integrated Brokerage Partner, Hammer Logistics, LLC

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized solutions, welcomes their new Integrated Brokerage Partner, Hammer Logistics, LLC. Through this partnership, PGT Trucking and Hammer Logistics will continue to provide premier flatbed transportation services to their expanded network of valued customers. Hammer Logistics, owned by Ben Hamm, will operate as PGT Northside.

"Since 1981, PGT Trucking has strategically pursued new opportunities for growth, expansion and development, continually enhancing our transportation solutions," stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "Ben and his organization share our values and passion for flatbed transportation, and we are excited to partner with Hammer Logistics, now operating as PGT Northside."

Hammer Logistics was founded in Pittsburgh by Ben Hamm in 2015. Based on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, Hammer Logistics has grown to 15 employees with a wide customer base and select core carriers. Hammer Logistics specializes in flatbed transportation with a focus on exceeding customer expectations through frequent communication, personalized service and dependable deliveries.

"Hammer Logistics is proud to join PGT Trucking as an Integrated Brokerage Partner, providing additional opportunities for growth and development," said Ben Hamm, Hammer Logistics Owner and President. "As PGT Northside, we look forward to supporting our dedicated customers and core carriers through the PGT network while exploring new avenues in flatbed transportation."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized solutions. PGT is the leader in innovative freight transportation, building the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023-2024 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com

About PGT Northside:

