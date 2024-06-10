PGT Trucking Opens New Facilities in KY and SC to Broaden Operational Reach

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized solutions, announced the launch of two new facilities in Ghent, Kentucky, and Spartanburg, South Carolina, expanding the company's operational reach in the Southeast.

PGT Trucking's new facility in Ghent, KY

"PGT Trucking is excited to open two new terminals, providing increased service opportunities for our customers and drivers in the Southeast," stated Chad Marsilio, PGT Trucking Chief Operating Officer. "Through PGT Ghent and PGT Spartanburg, our customers can expect safe, reliable and quality transportation solutions to move their freight. PGT's Proud Professional Drivers will also benefit from these centralized hubs."

PGT Ghent, located at 3738 Highway US 42 West, boasts five acres, including ample truck parking and a brand-new building with an operations center, driver lounge and shower amenities. The facility is also near several prominent steel and building product customers, who can expect to see an increase in PGT's operational capability in the region. PGT Ghent is operated by PKM Transportation Services, LLC.

PGT Spartanburg, located at 615 Simuel Road, features an office space, driver lounge, on-site parking and maintenance facility. Through this terminal, PGT can provide enhanced port delivery services, ensuring the safe and timely transportation of overseas cargo, while supporting the company's strong fleet of professional drivers in the Southeast.

"PGT Trucking continues to grow our operation across the United States, solidifying our company as a premier leader in flatbed transportation solutions," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "PGT remains committed to our customers, providing innovative services through the Future of Flatbed®, and to our drivers, securing their financial future with consistent freight. PGT Ghent and PGT Spartanburg will help us deliver on those promises."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized solutions. PGT is the leader in innovative freight transportation, building the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023-2024 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com

Contact: Caitlin Svetahor, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1750 Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.