LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual NAB Show, the largest imaging exhibition in the United States, officially drew its curtains on April 17th. Over the course of the four-day event, PGYTECH's full range of products garnered acclaim from a wide array of content creators and professionals in North America, while also attracting attention and love from fans and customers worldwide, bringing a fulfilling close to the exhibition.

PGYTECH NAB Show Successfully Concludes with Acclaim from North American Creators for New Products

According to reports, more than 1000 brands and 65,000 individuals attended this year's NAB Show, making it one of the most professionally significant international exhibitions since the inception of the PGYTECH brand. From the opening on the 14th to the conclusion of the event, the booth attracted over 5000 visitors, including influential creators with vast global fan bases and well-known media outlets, who extensively covered and documented PGYTECH's booth and its latest products.

Among these, the newly released CFexpress Type A/B createmate card reader case received praise from numerous photography and videography enthusiasts. Its IP54 protection and high-speed data transfer capabilities make it an excellent creative companion for photographers. It allows for prompt connection to laptops or smartphones, transferring data from CFexpress cards to end devices at speeds of up to 1000MB/s, addressing creators' concerns regarding data security and workflow efficiency.

Furthermore, the upcoming PGYTECH adventure photography backpack series, showcased at this exhibition, received acclaim from numerous seasoned outdoor photography enthusiasts. Renowned online influencers such as Potato Jet, Flytpath, and Brandon Li praised its ample storage capacity, versatility, user-friendly operation, exceptional comfort for carrying, and stylish design.

Leo, CEO of PGYTECH, remarked, "North America has long been the world's largest consumer market for photography and videography, setting the direction for the global future of this industry. Through our participation in this year's NAB Show, PGYTECH has made direct connections with a vast number of photography enthusiasts and gained a substantial following. Our innovation, quality, and smooth interaction were vividly demonstrated at this exhibition. In terms of brand building, PGYTECH will continue to intensify our brand promotion efforts in the North American market, collaborating with more renowned media, KOLs, and quality creators, organizing product experience events and brand activities, all under the banner of our slogan 'Make Creation Easier,' which will be integrated into our product development and operational management to elevate PGYTECH's brand awareness and influence in the global market."

SOURCE PGYTECH