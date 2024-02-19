PGYTECH Set to Make An Exciting Showcase at CP+ 2024, Unveiling Anticipated New Releases

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camera & Photo Imaging Show(CP+ 2024), organized and hosted by the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA), is set to kick off at the Pacifico Yokohama Convention Center in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, from February 22nd to 25th. Renowned photography brands from around the globe will showcase their offerings at this exhibition. Among them, PGYTECH, a globally recognized brand in photography accessories, will present its entire product lineup and unveil some highly anticipated products that are set to hit the market soon.

CP+, initiated in 2010, stands as one of the largest camera and imaging equipment exhibitions in Japan and globally. The creation of CP+ fills the gap in the Asian region for a world-class imaging exhibition comparable to Photokina or PMA. As the most influential industry-specific event held at the beginning of the year, CP+ foreshadows the trends in the industry for the upcoming year.

Major global camera brands, including Sony, Canon, Nikon, DJI, Insta360, and others, will participate in this grand event. PGYTECH, the globally renowned brand for photography and videography accessories, will also captivate the audience at this exhibition, positioned at booth number 51. PGYTECH will showcase its full array of products, including camera bags, photography &camera supporting solutions, and tripods systems, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for photography and videography enthusiasts.

Notably, during this exhibition, PGYTECH will not only display its star products like OneMo 2, MantisPod Series, and CreateMate Card Reader Case, but also unveil the latest photography glove series, OneGo Solo V2, and other significant new releases. PGYTECH, known for its commitment to innovative quality and smooth interaction, is expected to deliver yet another set of impressive products to the industry.

Furthermore, during the exhibition, PGYTECH will host a lottery and engage with fans from the Asia-Pacific region. In addition to peripheral products, participating users will have the chance to win the latest significant products hitting the market.

About PGYTECH

Founded in 2015, PGYTECH strives to develop professional photography peripherals including camera bags, all-in-one camera kits and supports to deliver excellent products and aftersales service. After nearly 9 years of steady growth, PGYTECH has emerged as one of the leading brands in global photography accessories, bringing more efficient and enjoyable shooting experiences to photography enthusiasts in over 100 countries and regions, which makes creation easier.

