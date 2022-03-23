pH Meters Market value to hit USD 1.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Favorable regulatory landscape in developed economies like North America and Europe will accelerate the industry statistics. Various regulatory authorities such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduce various laws, regulations, and amendments to minimize errors during the development of medical instruments and devices. This helps the company to develop precise and error-free pH meters. Furthermore, several government agencies globally are concerned about quality of water used positively influence the overall market demand.

Portable pH meters segment is likely to exhibit 4.1% CAGR through 2028. Portable pH meters are also known as handheld pH meters. They are pocket-sized, small, and easy to use. Moreover, portable pH meters are easy to carry thus this mostly used on the field. Additionally, due to small batteries and reliable performance for a long time has increased the demands for portable pH meters.

Rising prevalence of water-borne diseases in low and middle-income countries will foster the market outlook.

Growing technological advancements in pH meters in developed economies will positively impacted the industry landscape.

The difficulty of pH meters to measure pH of solutions having low ion concentration will negatively affect the business expansion.

The COVID-19 impact on the market is observed to be positive. This is due to increasing incidences of various diseases and rising demand of novel drug products by pharmaceutical companies.

pH meters market from digital segment accounted for around USD 614 million in 2021. Digital pH meters are user-friendly and are more precise compared to manual pH meters. They have a digital screen and can be easily calibrated. They are safe, convenient, and affordable. These pH meters have connectivity options such that they can be connected to the computer to save the readings for further use. Furthermore, they are faster and respond within 60-90 seconds. Such scenarios are expected to drive the demand for pH meters.

Environmental testing segment surpassed USD 129.8 million in 2021 and is poised to register a significant CAGR in the coming years owing to increased environmental pollution globally. They are routinely used by researchers, scientists, and regulatory bodies for case studies to monitor the environment. They measure the pH of water, soil to ensure its quality for increased productivity. Such advantages lead to segmental expansion.

Asia Pacific pH meters market exceeded USD 204.5 million in 2021 and is expected to register a significant CAGR till 2028 due to the rising prevalence of foodborne and waterborne diseases like diarrhea, typhoid, cholera, etc. In addition, the rise in the use of pH meters via industrial researchers, agricultural scientists, and experts will further propel the overall regional market revenue. Growing concern about drug, food safety, and water quality issues, as well as many unmet needs in water testing equipment in densely populated countries such as China and India, present numerous opportunities. Such incidences will positively promote business landscape.

Some of the prominent business players operating in pH meters market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Contech Instruments, Emerson Electric Co. (Rosemount Analytical), Hach, Qingdao Tlead International, Hamilton Company, PCE Instruments, Hanna Instruments, Inc., Panomex Inc., Shanghai Selon Scientific Instrument Co., Ltd., Horiba, Jenco Instruments Inc., Metrohm AG, TECPEL CO., LTD., Agilent Technologies, and Mettler-Toledo International Inc., among others.

