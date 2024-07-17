PhaBuilder collaborates with Solenis and Hengxin

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis & PhaBuilder: Cooperate on Green Innovation

In June 2024, Beijing, China, Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, has signed an agreement with Beijing PhaBuilder Biotechnology Co., Ltd., (hereinafter referred to as PhaBuilder), an innovative synthetic biology enterprise, to collaborate on further developing key PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoate) - based technology for the paper packaging market.

This is PhaBuilder Inside - Let us introduce how the factory transforms microorganisms to PHA (an eco-friendly biomaterial) through bio-fermentation.

"The global agreement between Solenis and PhaBuilder will enable unique technology to the paper packaging market", said William (Bill) Kuecker, Senior Director, Global Strategic Marketing at Solenis, "to meet the growing needs of more sustainable solutions for the packaging industry."

"This strategic cooperation will help enhance the application of PHA-based materials," said Ms. Sherry Xu, President of PhaBuilder, "the newly developed technology will ultimately reduce the impact on the environment, bringing a greener and more sustainable future."

"I'm delighted to witness the strategic agreement signing between Solenis and PhaBuilder," said Ed Connors, President of Global Business and Consumer Solutions at Solenis, "Solenis has been committed to improving our sustainability - and the sustainability of our customers. This agreement is a new milestone in our demonstration to the sustainable strategic vision."

Using PhaBuilder PHA Products, Hengxin obtained the World's First Certificate for PHA coated Paper Product

Also in June 2024, DIN Germany announced that Hefei Hengxin Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Hengxin) has obtained the world's first DIN certificate of PHA coated paper products. Chairman Yan Deping of Hengxin stated that this achievement is the result of years of research, continuous innovation, and pursuit of excellence by Tsinghua University, PhaBuilder, and Hengxin. This product not only has excellent physical properties and environmental benefits, but also has made a significant breakthrough in the processing techniques, filling the gap in PHA market.

PHA is a green and sustainable material manufactured through green and low-carbon bio-fermentation. Its application in paper products will help promote the eco-friendly development of the paper industry.

The PHA coating of the paper products manufactured by Hengxin is made from the PHA raw material of PhaBuilder. PhaBuilder was established by Professor George Guo-Qiang Chen from Tsinghua University who specializes in synthetic biology.

Lars Kellmer and leaders of DIN Germany also highly praised Hengxin at the meeting. Lars Kellmer said that the DIN certificate is an important proof of the company's technological innovation and product quality. Hengxin will continue to take the responsibility of promoting the development of PHA coated paper products, deepening research and development, optimizing processing technology, and improving product quality and performance in order to meet the growing needs of the market and customers.

In the future, Hengxin will actively promote the application of PHA coated paper products with PhaBuilder, cooperate with more business partners and customers, and jointly promote the greening and low-carbon process of the consumer goods packaging industry.

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals focusing on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including consumer, industrial, institutional, food and beverage, and pool and spa water markets. Owned by Platinum Equity, the company's product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids, functional additives, and cleaners and disinfectants, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies help customers improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact, and create cleaner and safer environments. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 69 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 16,100 professionals in 130 countries across six continents. Solenis is a 2024 Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree, recognized four years in a row.

For additional information about Solenis, please visit www.solenis.com or follow on social media.

About Hengxin

Hefei Hengxin Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd. is a modern high-tech enterprise dedicated to R&D, production and sales of environmentally friendly products. It is a model of a large-scale production enterprise of polylactic acid (PLA) products in China, and occupies an important position in the global PLA FMCG product market.

As a leading player in the sector of bio-degradable products, Hengxin has connected a broad network of partnerships with over 100 countries in North America, Europe and Australia. Hengxin is the pioneer in China to authenticate the DIN in Europe, BPI and FDA in the US, and LFGB in Germany. And with its powerful ability, Hengxin supplies sustainable food service packaging to a number of famous chain restaurants.

Hengxin values technical innovation and has established a scientific institute for PLA application technology. It is a VP company under the Specialized Committee of Degradable Plastics of CPPIA and the Flexography Branch of PTAC. Hengxin has been awarded of the 3rd and 5th Contribution Award for "Promotion of Biology Base and Biodegradable Materials Technology and Application".

Hengxin's manufacturing operation is Sedex, ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO22000, BRC/IOP, and QS accredited. Therefore, Hengxin can provide full guarantee in product quality, safety, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility.

About Phabuilder

PhaBuilder is an innovative technology company focusing on the frontier field of synthetic biology, fulfilling its core mission of "From Microbes to a Green Future". Through the modification and engineering of halophilic microorganisms, PhaBuilder realizes the industrialized production of the green polymeric biomaterials - PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates).

PHA is a new type of biopolymer with low-carbon, biodegradable, and biocompatible properties. It can completely degrade in the natural environment within 1-3 years, and the degradation efficiency is 100 times higher compared with traditional plastics. At present, PhaBuilder has obtained over 10 authoritative certificates from China, the European Union, and the United States. It is the only enterprise in the world that can sell food contact PHA products in China, the United States, and Europe, and its products are sold to more than 20 countries and regions.

PhaBuilder continuously explores over 10 billion combinations of PHA families, develops applications that meet market demands, collaborates with industry partners to provide total solutions for PHA industrialization, and ultimately promotes the beautiful vision of "making PHA Life a way of life for thousands of households" and implements the synthetic biology innovation path of "PHAmily-PHAbrary-PHAdustry-PHA Life".

In the future, PhaBuilder will provide sustainable solutions based on green bio-based materials to customers worldwide by positioning itself as "a global leader in synthetic biology and bio-manufacturing".

For additional information about PhaBuilder , please visit www.phabuilder.com or follow on social media.

