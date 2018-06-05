Phagelux Announces Multiple Agricultural Commercial Collaborations

Ryan Benson, Director of US Sales and Marketing for OmniLytics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Phagelux, Inc., announced that Omnilytics is entering into an exclusive US sales and marketing collaboration with Certis USA, Inc. for its AgriPhage line of bio-pesticides. Mr. Benson stated, "We are highly encouraged that one of the leading US crop protection companies will be both representing us with their national sales force and also be collaborating with us to create new phage-based crop protection products." Jim Black, Director of Business Development for Certis USA, LLC said, "We are excited to work with OmniLytics. The AgriPhage line of crop protection products is novel and innovative. Plus it allows for the protection of crops in areas where existing treatments are starting to fail due to bacterial resistance and the results are falling short of grower expectations. Certis USA offers growers a suite of bacterial control products that can be integrated with the AgriPhage line to maximize protection from these difficult-to control-pathogens."

Tyler Homer, Director of US Operations for OmniLytics, further announced that OmniLytics has entered into a product development collaboration with NutriQuest to co-develop phage-based feed additive products. Mr. Homer stated, "We are delighted to be working with one of the most innovative and fastest growing feed additive companies to create some truly unique and valuable new products." Steve Weiss, President for NutriQuest added, "This partnership couples the OmniLytics leadership position in creating phage-based solutions with our expertise in the feed additives business to create what we believe will be very important new solutions for poultry and livestock producers. Producers are losing access to valuable tools in poultry and livestock production that are resulting in increased costs and we believe the solutions we create together will fill those critical needs and provide a high level of value."

Phagelux, Inc. has significant agricultural research, development and manufacturing capabilities in China. William Wang, COO of Phagelux in China noted that Phagelux has added eleven new distributors to the Phagelux AgriHealth distribution network since January 1, 2018. Mr. Wang noted that, "Although the line of our animal health products is still limited, and although we are just starting our sales efforts, the market seems to be responding positively to our products. In many agricultural categories treatments based on traditional antibiotics are either failing, or the public is demanding growers use less, and our products provide safe and natural alternatives that are often even more effective than traditional chemical antibiotics."

About Phagelux, Inc.

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with laboratories in China and North America and manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. Phagelux has both agricultural and human health divisions. For more information about Phagelux please visit www.phagelux.com.

About Certis USA

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Certis USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of a broad line of biopesticide products for specialty agricultural and horticultural markets and the home and garden market. Certis USA products provide valuable solutions by meeting the challenges faced by today's growers who are seeking sustainable alternatives, resistant pest management and harvest solutions, and low pesticide residues for market flexibility and export accessibility. For more information about Certis USA or its products, please visit www.certisusa.com.

About NutriQuest, LLC

NutriQuest® is a team of industry-leading animal experts serving producers by delivering targeted breakthrough solutions. NutriQuest is privileged to have a leadership role in the animal industry and is driven by a strong sense of stewardship for animal production. Through collaboration with industry participants, technology providers and customers, NutriQuest is continually working on behalf of animal producers to fill critical needs and provide a high level of value.

With a large swine and poultry customer base and growth in the ruminant and international sectors, the NutriQuest portfolio of solutions includes research-based feed additives, protein technologies, nutritional monitoring services, water quality products, and humane euthanasia technology, among others that improve performance and cost position to the producer. With world-class internal research capabilities, NutriQuest animal nutrition and production experts scrutinize products and technologies to ensure that all NutriQuest solutions meet or exceed rigorous standards for efficacy, return to the producer and practicality. For more information on NutriQuest please visit www.nutriquest.com.

