Phagelux, Inc. Presentation at Biotech Showcase

The Phagelux AgriHealth division has three areas of focus: (1) crop sciences, which is already profitable; (2) food safety, which is expected to be profitable by mid-2018; and (3) animal health, which is expected to be profitable by mid-2019.

The Phagelux HumanHealth division has five topical franchises: (1) burn care; (2) ulcer care; (3) wound care; (4) acne; and (5) atopic dermatitis/eczema. The first three franchises utilize phage-based solutions and the latter two utilize lysin-based solutions. Subject to securing additional funding, Phagelux's first Phase 1 clinical trials are expected to start in June or July 2018.

Mark Engel, CEO, added "Phagelux is investing heavily in new product development. Whether in AgriHealth or HumanHealth, we have targeted large markets where anti-microbial resistance is increasingly problematic. Luckily, our core competencies, which include both manufacturing and scientific expertise, allow for the rapid development of multiple products. We are aided by the fact that many of the targeted bacteria play an important role in infections or outbreaks in multiple indications. For example, antibiotic resistant staph infections are prevalent in multiple areas including burn care, ulcer care, and wound care. So the differences in our final products is often in the delivery mechanisms we utilize for each solution. Put differently, much of our core HumanHealth intellectual property revolves around sustained release microencapsulation technologies that we adapt to different therapeutic problems."

About Phagelux, Inc.

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with laboratories in China and North America and manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. For more information visit www.phagelux.com.

SOURCE Phagelux, Inc.

Related Links

www.phagelux.com

