Phagelux to Present at BFC Global Healthcare Investment Conference 2019 and at Biotech Showcase 2019

SHANGHAI, MONTREAL and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Phagelux, Inc., a global biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel phage and lysin antibacterial products and solutions, announced that Mark Engel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at both: (1) the BFC Global Healthcare Investment Conference on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 4:20 PM PT; and (2) the Biotech Showcase on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 3:30 PM PT. Both presentations will be in San Francisco California.

In addition, the Company announced that its new twenty five thousand square foot manufacturing and research facility located in Salt Lake City is now operational and fully validated. Tyler Homer, Chief US Operations Officer, noted that "our new facility will allow us to better service the needs of our growing number of customers and partners."

About Phagelux, Inc.

Phagelux utilizes phages, lysins and other biologics and related delivery technologies to create antibacterial products and solutions. Phagelux is headquartered in Shanghai with laboratories in China and North America and manufacturing facilities in China and the United States. Phagelux has both independent agricultural and human health divisions.

