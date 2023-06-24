Phaidon Announces Drake's First Poetry Collection

Phaidon

24 Jun, 2023, 11:26 ET

'Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness' is exclusively available through Phaidon, SSENSE, END. Clothing, and Drake Related.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phaidon is pleased to announce the publication of Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness the first poetry collection from Aubrey Drake Graham and Kenza Samir.

Aubrey Drake Graham is a cultural phenomenon – a record-breaking musician, style icon, creative entrepreneur, and actor. Graham has been writing poetry as a means of personal expression for quite some time.

Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness (Phaidon)
Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness is a collection of never-before-published poems written together with his long-time friend Kenza Samir. Flowing across 168 pages, the provocative musings translate Graham's wit and talent for wordplay into potent stanzas. Together, these meditations on fame, romance, and relationships offer an unfiltered view of the artist's inner world.

"As Phaidon celebrates our 100th anniversary year in 2023, we continue to offer a platform for expression by the great creative voices of our time. Titles Ruin Everything is a singular project which takes readers on an intimate, one-of-a-kind journey into the mind of one of today's leading voices." – Keith Fox, CEO of Phaidon

Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness is exclusively available through Phaidon.com, SSENSE, END. Clothing, and Drake Related.

