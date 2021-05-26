Phaidon's By Design showcases 100 of the world's best interior designers and decorators
NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury of over 90 international tastemakers have selected the best interior designers working today. The esteemed members of the panel were invited to nominate individuals and studios that are making exceptional, innovative, and groundbreaking contributions to the field. The jury includes: founder of PIN–UP magazine, Felix Burrichter; independent curator Aric Chen; creative director and designer Francisco Costa; CEO and founder of Kith, Ronnie Fieg; food artist Laila Gohar; artist Niki Haas; and founders of Fantastic Man, Gert Jonkers and Jop van Bennekom.
Phaidon will publish By Design: The World's Best Contemporary Interior Designers ($75.00 US/$100 CAN/£49.95) available worldwide on May 26 to showcase the nominees and their work. According to William Norwich, executive editor, Phaidon Press, "These designers are at the forefront of innovation and creativity and are creating the rooms that will define style for years to come."
The top 100 designers are from 30 countries with 43 designers based in the United States, ranging from both established practitioners and rising stars on the scene. In order to be nominated, designers must be currently active and have created work since 2015.
The full list of designers and more information on By Design can be found on Phaidon.com.
A list of the top US-based designers is below.
Apartment 48 - Rayman Boozer
ASH NYC - Ari Heckman, Jonathan Minkoff, Will Cooper, Andrew Bowen
Kelly Behun
Deborah Berke Partners
Nate Berkus Associates - Nate Berkus, Lauren Buxbaum Gordon
Martin Brudnizki Design Studio
Martyn Lawrence Bullard
Rafael de Cárdenas
Darryl Carter
Champalimaud Design - Alexandra Champalimaud
Commune Design - Roman Alonso, Steven Johanknecht
Ken Fulk
Fawn Galli
Halden Interiors - Kesha Franklin
Shawn Henderson
Laura Hodges Studio
Young Huh Interior Design
LH.Designs - Linda Hayslett
Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi - Tino Zervudachi
David Netto Design - David Netto
Reath Design - Frances Merrill
Redd Kaihoi - Miles Redd, David Kaihoi
Right Meets Left Interior Design - Courtney McLeod
Rockwell Group - David Rockwell
Roman and Williams - Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch
Romanek Design Studio - Brigette Romanek
Daniel Romualdez
RP Miller - Rodman Primack
Achille Salvagni
Tom Scheerer
SheltonMindel - Lee F. Mindel
Robert Stilin
Studio Shamshiri - Pamela and Ramin Shamshiri
Studio Sofield - William Sofield
Virginia Tupker Interiors
Kelly Wearstler
Bunny Williams - Bunny Williams, Elizabeth Lawrence
Woodson & Rummerfield's House of Design
Yabu Pushelberg - George Yabu, Glenn Pushelberg
Pierre Yovanovitch
