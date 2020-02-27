Phalen Leadership Academies Announces Texas Hiring Event and Open House

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, February 29th at 10am, Phalen Leadership Academies will host a Texas Region Open House and Hiring Event at Mae Jones-Clark Elementary Schoo l, located at 3525 Cleveland Avenue, Beaumont, TX 77703.

Parents, scholars, and families are invited to Experience the PLA Difference by meeting with school leaders and learning PLA's approach to scholar academic success.

"We believe that our scholars have the ability to be the best of the best; but it is up to us as adults to support them, to nurture their learning, to challenge them and help them to grow and excel," said PLA's Founder and CEO, Earl Martin Phalen .

The Open House will serve as a catalyst for connecting the community and potential hires with PLA Recruiters. Currently, PLA Texas is recruiting for high-quality teachers, instructional specialists, support staff, and administrators for their two Beaumont school locations. Interested candidates can bring their resumes to the event to sign up for an interview on-the-spot.

"Employees of PLA are offered several benefits and incentives, including competitive compensation and benefits, student loan forgiveness and support, a strong professional development programs, the ability to leverage integrated technology in the classroom, appreciation and recognition year-round and opportunities to earn additional income during the summer months," said National Director of Recruitment, Amber Deckard. "We look forward to welcoming the Beaumont community and starting a dialogue with applicants that strengthens our schools and our school teams."

About PLA: Phalen Leadership Academies is a transformative leader in school turnaround with the primary mission to improve the lives of children through education. PLA serves nearly 10,000 scholars in 22 schools across the country. Both Willie-Ray Smith Middle School and Mae-Jones-Clark Elementary are a part of the PLA Network.

