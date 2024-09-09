Phanes Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of PT886 in Combination with Chemotherapy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical study of PT886 in combination with chemotherapy. Dosing has been completed in two cohorts: one for first-line treatment of pancreatic cancers and another for second-line treatment of gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancers.

PT886 is a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting claudin 18.2 and CD47. It was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of pancreatic cancer by the FDA in 2022 and was granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with metastatic claudin 18.2-positive pancreatic adenocarcinoma earlier this year. In 2023, Phanes entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to study PT886 in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial of PT886 (NCT05482893), known as the TWINPEAK study, is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PT886 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction and pancreatic cancers that have progressed after all available standard therapy or for which standard therapy has proven to be ineffective, intolerable, or is considered inappropriate. A Phase I clinical trial of PT886 is also ongoing in China (CTR20241655).

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase I clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, the TWINPEAK study with PT886 and the SKYBRIDGE study with PT217. Both PT886 and PT217 are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designation as well as Fast Track designation by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com

For business development or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected], respectively.

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.