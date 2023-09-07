Phanes Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Study of PT217 for Small Cell Lung Cancer and Other Neuroendocrine Cancers Expressing DLL3

News provided by

Phanes Therapeutics

07 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET

PT217 is a first-in-class bispecific antibody (bsAb) against human DLL3 (huDLL3) and human CD47 (huCD47) and is Phanes' third program in the clinic

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical study (NCT05652686) of PT217, a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting DLL3 and CD47 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other neuroendocrine tumors. PT217 is a common light chain bispecific antibody discovered through Phanes' research engine and was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of small cell lung cancer by the FDA last year.

PT217 is expected to directly kill tumor cells via both the ADCP activity of macrophages and ADCC activity of NK cells, and by targeting both DLL3 and CD47 expressed on the surface of tumor cells, it can broaden the tumor killing spectrum. Additionally, PT217 is expected to induce the presentation of tumor neoantigens by channeling tumor cells into phagocytotic antigen presenting cells (APCs) and stimulate adaptive immune system by indirectly activating T cell killing of DLL3 expressing tumor cells through recognition of tumor neoantigens. The anti-CD47 arm of PT217 is differentiated and has demonstrated minimum binding to human red blood cells while maintaining strong binding activity to CD47 on tumor cells. "Small cell lung cancer is one of the most devastating and aggressive solid tumor cancers with patients lacking effective therapies to treat their disease. With the advancement of PT217, we offer a potential new option for these patients. PT217 is a product of Phanes' ingenious innovation in creative design of both novel therapeutic approaches and practical technologies," said Dr. Ming Wang, Founder and CEO of Phanes.

The multi-center Phase I clinical trial of PT217 is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PT217 in patients with unresectable or small cell lung cancer (SCLC), large cell neuroendocrine cancer (LCNEC), neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC) and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma (GEP-NEC) that have progressed after all available standard therapy or for which standard therapy has proven to be ineffective, intolerable, or is considered inappropriate.

For more information on the study please visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05652686).

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it has three assets at clinical stage, including its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, and two first-in-class bispecific antibody programs, PT886 and PT217.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com

For business development or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected], respectively.

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics

Also from this source

Phanes Therapeutics Announces the Establishment of Oncology Clinical Advisory Board

Phanes Therapeutics announces the appointment of Rita Laeufle, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.