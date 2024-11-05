Phanes Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Gastrointestinal Oncologist Prof. Zev Wainberg to its Clinical Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that Zev Wainberg, MD, an internationally renowned medical oncologist and professor at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has joined the Company's Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).

"We are excited to have Professor Wainberg joining our Clinical Advisory Board," said Ming Wang, PhD, MBA, Phanes' Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Wainberg is a leading medical oncologist in gastrointestinal malignancies. He will join the other leading experts on our CAB to provide valuable guidance and advice on the three clinical programs at Phanes. His extensive expertise and experience will enhance Phanes' strength in drug development and ability to deliver innovative therapies for cancer patients."

Biograph of Professor Zev Wainberg

Zev Wainberg, MD

Dr. Wainberg is an academic medical oncologist at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine specializing in gastrointestinal malignancies. He currently serves as the co-director of the GI oncology program and medical director of the Pancreas Cancer Center at UCLA with a joint appointment in medicine and surgery. His research focus is on translational research of GI cancers with a particular focus on drug development. He also serves as the director of the Early Phase Clinical Research Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA. He is currently the principal investigator on over 25 clinical trials focused on targeted therapeutics in patients with gastrointestinal cancers.

Full CAB information at https://www.phanesthera.com/about-us/cab/.

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase I clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, PT199, the TWINPEAK study with PT886 and the SKYBRIDGE study with PT217. Both PT886 and PT217 are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designation as well as Fast Track designation by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

For business development or media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or [email protected], respectively.

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.