Phanes Therapeutics Announces Three Upcoming Presentations at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative discovery research and development in immuno-oncology, announced today that three posters featuring its IND-enabling stage molecules will be presented at the upcoming 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR 2022) Annual Meeting, which will be held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.

"These are the first three lead molecules that are planned to enter Phase 1 clinical studies this year. More first-in-class bispecific antibody programs will follow from our pipeline after we file three INDs in 2022." said Dr. Hui Zou, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at Phanes Therapeutics. "One presented molecule is a bispecific antibody based on our PACbody™ and SPECpair™ technology platforms. Taken together, this marks an important milestone for the maturity of our innovative pipeline and our technology platforms. The posters will showcase our deep science and how the preclinical data packages support our clinical development plans."

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: PT217, an anti-DLL3/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody, exhibits anti-tumor activity through novel mechanisms of action

Abstract number: 2908

Session: Immunology, Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Venue: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38

Title: PT199, a next generation anti-CD73 mAb that inhibits both membrane-bound and soluble CD73 activity to completion without "hook effect"

Abstract number: 4259

Session: Immunology, Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Venue: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 39

Title: PT886, an anti-claudin18.2/anti-CD47 bispecific antibody constructed with the PACbody™ and SPECpair™ technology platforms, exhibits robust anti-tumor activity in a pancreatic cancer xenograft model

Abstract number: 4260

Session: Immunology, Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Venue: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 39

About Phanes Therapeutics

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology. Based in San Diego, California, the company's management team members previously held senior managerial and R&D positions in leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies with extensive experience in R&D and commercialization. The company's bispecific antibody platform includes PACbody™, a proprietary approach for constructing native IgG-like bispecific antibodies without using protein engineering so that the antibody molecules maintain native structures with superb CMC characteristics, SPECpair™, which allows mAb-like manufacturability of bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures, and ATACCbody™, a proprietary technology for targeting solid tumors using immuno-oncology molecules with minimal risk of cytokine release syndrome. For more information, please visit www.phanesthera.com.

