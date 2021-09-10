Phanes Therapeutics reveals SPECpair™ technology platform that enhances manufacturability of bispecific antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative drug discovery research and development in immuno-oncology announced today that it has developed a proprietary technology platform, SPECpair™, which enables the use of the conventional monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing process in the production of native IgG-like bispecific antibodies. This is the third technology platform Phanes has developed since the launch of the PACbody™ and ATACCbody™ platforms, which are designed to construct bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures and modulated activities, respectively.

"SPECpair™ represents a milestone where we have brought our innovative research to the process development and manufacturing space. This technology solves a huge and common problem in manufacturing bispecific antibodies with native IgG-like structures," said Dr. Hui Zou, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Phanes Therapeutics.

"Phanes is an emerging leader in innovative drug research in biologics aimed at targeting various cancers. In the span of only a few years, we have built not only a differentiated pipeline but also three technology platforms. Our technology platforms solve important problems in both the research and manufacturing steps. I believe we are in a very strong position to leverage these technologies to advance our own pipeline and help advance the innovation of others in our industry," said Ming Wang, PhD/MBA, CEO of Phanes Therapeutics, "At Phanes, our mission is to become a source of innovation in the biopharma industry and we are fully committed to expanding the reach of our innovation by building partnerships with various pharma and biotech companies."

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics

Related Links

phanesthera.com

