PHANTASIA Consulting reveals radical Formula 1 concept for a new golden era

The automotive marketing strategy firm decoded the factors behind the golden eras of Formula 1 – and developed new regulations based on their findings for a new, sustainable golden era.

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the ongoing discussions about the Formula 1 regulations for 2026, a radical concept could disrupt the future of the sport. PHANTASIA Consulting analysed the drivers behind the most exciting times in Formula 1 and decoded the key factor of a golden era: technological freedom. Based on their findings, the marketing strategists developed a new approach for Formula 1.

How sustainability could trigger a golden era of Formula 1

The concept for a new golden era limits the amount of available energy per car rather than the technology. The energy can be used as e-fuel, hydrogen or electricity. Screaming V8 engines, highly complex hybrid power trains and road-relevant battery electric racing cars could stand next to each other on the same starting grid. Formula 1 would become the performance benchmark for the future of mobility again – which technology is faster using the same amount of energy? The energy contingent is also the concept's most important parameter for security. If the cars get too fast, the energy can be simply cut down.

The second key pillar of the concept is unlimited aerodynamics, allowing for active aerodynamic concepts – and the transfer of this road-relevant technology to series production.

The concept in a nutshell

Every car gets the energy equivalent of 200 kg of petrol for the complete weekend

The power units can use any ratio of petrol, diesel, electricity and hydrogen

Aerodynamics is not subject to restrictions

The car's dimensions, tyre dimensions, safety requirements and minimum weight stay the same as of 2022

The budget cap of $135 million per team per year as of 2023 remains

Learn more about the concept here:

https://phantasia.consulting/how-sustainability-could-trigger-a-golden-era-of-formula-1/

"The transition to sustainable mobility is the greatest chance to trigger a new golden era in Formula 1. The talent of the world's best engineers and hundreds of millions of dollars should not be wasted on artificial challenges. Which competition platform could drive the development in electric mobility, e-fuels and hydrogen better than the pinnacle of motor sports?" said Wolfgang Philipp, CEO at PHANTASIA.

About Phantasia

PHANTASIA is a consulting firm specialised in building holistic marketing strategies comprising brand, product and communication for the automotive industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877523/PHANTASIA_GmbH_and_Co_KG.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877522/PHANTASIA_GmbH_and_Co_KG_Logo.jpg

Contact

Wolfgang Philipp, CEO

[email protected]

+494060854864

SOURCE PHANTASIA GmbH & Co. KG