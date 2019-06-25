Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci to Provide All-American Fireworks and Pyrotechnics for the All-Star "Salute to America" Fourth of July Extravaganza

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Fireworks, the leading retailer of consumer fireworks in the U.S., and Fireworks by Grucci, the premier pyrotechnic show producer, will be proudly providing fireworks and pyrotechnics to the National Park Service for the inaugural "Salute to America" Fourth of July performance at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The all-American fireworks performance will be orchestrated for an anticipated audience of millions, both on-site and on television. Given the generous financial contribution by Phantom Fireworks, the creative engineering and choreographic contribution of Fireworks by Grucci will be at no cost to taxpayers.

Phantom Fireworks operates 79 consumer fireworks retail showrooms in 15 states. As the largest brick-and-mortar retailer in the country, Phantom will be supplying a variety of consumer fireworks to the Department of Interior for the show, along with the fireworks from the Grucci collection. As two of the founding members of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory (AFSL), a non-profit corporation aimed to improve the quality and safety of fireworks distributed or used in the U.S., Phantom and Fireworks by Grucci remain at the forefront of the consumer and display firework industry.

"Given our long-standing relationship with the Grucci family, we are honored to be collaborating with them and the Department of Interior to bring Americans together all across the country," says Bruce J. Zoldan, President and CEO of Phantom Fireworks. "As two long-standing, multi-generational fireworks businesses, it is important to us that the American people have access to a wholesome family show to salute and honor our country."

Fireworks by Grucci is a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated company. Known as "America's First Family of Fireworks," the Grucci's have transformed the night skies to the delight of millions across the globe since 1850, producing celebrations such as the official 200th Anniversary of the National Anthem, "Star Spangled Spectacular," and commemorations such as the Centennial of the Statue of Liberty. The Gruccis hold nine Guinness World Records including one for the "Largest Aerial Fireworks Shell" and one for the "Largest Fireworks Show."

"We are extremely honored to donate our time and creativity to celebrating America's ideals and values, especially on Independence Day," said Fireworks by Grucci CEO and Creative Director, Phil Grucci, who personally designed the performance. "We celebrate our American heritage and local manufacturing every day, including at our nearby Radford, Virginia location which supports the training of American troops. We are so proud to partner with our friends at Phantom Fireworks to present this stunning gift to America."

Features of the "Salute to America" performance will include:

-Displaying U.S. flag in the sky with Grucci's exclusive PixelBurst™ Aerial Shells utilizing a Grucci patented microchip technology. Grucci will place aerial shells in the sky in a pattern to display an abstract image of the United States flag above the Lincoln Memorial.

-Displaying "USA" in the sky with Grucci's exclusive SkyEtching™ technology utilizing a Grucci exclusive launch system. Grucci will place multiple ballistically refined comets in the sky in a pattern to display the letters "U S A" high above the Lincoln Memorial.

-Over a mile of sky will be illuminated above and to the left and right of the Lincoln Memorial.

-The made in the USA Grucci Gold Flitter Split Comets as a prelude to the finale creating a Golden Glitter matrix in the sky to celebrate our brilliant future to come.

About Phantom Fireworks

Founded 44 years ago, Phantom Fireworks traces its origins to the early 1970s when Bruce J. Zoldan, at the time a salesman of non-food rack merchandise to grocery and convenience stores, began selling a line of sparklers in response to inquiries from some of his customers. Since then, Bruce J. Zoldan has made Phantom Fireworks America's #1 consumer based fireworks retailer. Phantom Fireworks®, is growing faster than ever throughout the country and continues expansion with retail stores and showrooms in 15 states as well as over 1,500 temporary sales venues in 17 states, and continues growth at its primary warehouse and corporate office in Warren and Youngstown, Ohio. The company also supplies 4th of July products to several national retail chains in 47 states that permit the sale of some level of consumer fireworks. Phantom's wholesale fireworks division is growing rapidly.

About Fireworks by Grucci

Fireworks by Grucci is a sixth-generation, family-owned and operated Fireworks Performance Company with its primary corporate studio in Bellport, New York. Known as "America's First Family of Fireworks," the Gruccis have transformed the night skies to the delight of millions across the globe since 1850. They are world-renowned for pyrotechnic artistry, scientific innovation and old-fashioned values. Their signature performances include the official celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the National Anthem "Star Spangled Spectacular," in Baltimore; countless performances in and around Las Vegas, NV.; eight U.S. Presidential Inaugurations; the Olympic Games in Beijing, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and Lake Placid; commemorations such as the Centennial of the Statue of Liberty and star-studded extravaganzas including the grand opening the Atlantis Dubai and the Palm Jumeirah Island in the United Arab Emirates. On New Year's Eve 2017, Grucci performed at Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, U.A.E. The performance's grand finale lit the sky with a Guinness World-Record breaking, 2,397 lb., 60" diameter, largest aerial firework shell! Fireworks by Grucci also is the holder of the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Fireworks Display" ever recorded in 2014. The Gruccis reclaimed their "Largest Fireworks Display" title in 2018 with a performance spanned across 58 cities within Saudi Arabia and smashed the Guinness Book of World Record's preceding mark. More recently, on New Year's Eve 2019, Grucci once again performed on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and obtained not 1 but 2 Guinness World Records; Longest Straight-line Fireworks Display measuring 13.002 km (8.07 miles) and the Longest Chain of Fireworks consisting of 11,284 fireworks. With these world records, Fireworks by Grucci is currently a 9-time Guinness World Record Holder!! Additionally, Grucci performed in Las Vegas for America's Party, the United States' largest New Year's fireworks celebration. Phil Grucci currently serves as CEO and Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci, Inc. and Pyrotechnique by Grucci, Inc., the manufacturing entity of the Grucci group of companies that services the United States Department of Defense and other commercial customers.

