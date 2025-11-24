Phantom Neuro Officially Opens Its Much-Anticipated Patient Registry to Connect Amputees with Future Clinical Opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Neuro , the neurotechnology company developing minimally invasive neural interfaces for intuitive prosthetic control, today announces the formal opening of its Patient Registry , a new initiative designed to connect individuals with upper-limb amputations to upcoming clinical studies and research opportunities.

The registry invites amputees, clinicians, and rehabilitation specialists to sign up for updates on future Phantom Neuro trials and early-access programs. By gathering information from interested participants, Phantom Neuro aims to better understand patient needs, accelerate study readiness, and ensure diverse representation in its ongoing research.

"Innovation in neurotechnology must start and end with the patient," said Dr. Connor Glass, CEO and Founder of Phantom Neuro. "This registry allows us to engage directly with the amputee community, building relationships, understanding real-world challenges, and preparing for future studies that reflect the diversity and priorities of those we serve."

Phantom Neuro's work bridges cutting-edge neuroscience and advanced robotics to restore intuitive control for individuals with limb loss. The company's muscle-based neural interface technology, Phantom X, is designed to translate residual muscle signals into precise, natural movement, without the need for brain or deep-nerve surgery.

People living with limb loss, as well as clinicians and rehabilitation specialists, can learn more and register their interest at [https://registry.phantomneuro.com/]. The team currently is in active discussions with community-driven amputee advocacy groups throughout the state of Texas.

About Phantom Neuro

Phantom Neuro is a neurotechnology company developing a minimally invasive interface that enables intuitive control of prosthetic limbs and robotic exoskeletons. Originally developed at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Phantom Neuro has received funding from investors including Ottobock, Blackrock Neurotech, Breakout Ventures, Draper Associates, LionBird Ventures, and Time BioVentures. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Phantom Neuro is backed by a globally recognized advisory board of experts from CTRL-Labs, D.A.R.P.A., Johns Hopkins University, and Precision Neuro. Learn more at www.phantomneuro.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Wilsey, Public Relations | Phantom Neuro, [email protected]

SOURCE Phantom Neuro Inc.