Phantom Screens welcomes Iain Twiddy as newest distributor for Vancouver Island North

Phantom Screens is proud to announce the new distributorship partnership with Iain Twiddy, who will be operating under Island Screening Systems.

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Screens is delighted to share the appointment of Iain Twiddy as its new regional distributor on Vancouver Island. Taking over from retirees Russ and Winnifred McKinnon, Twiddy will oversee the North Island territory, which includes everything north of the Malahat Highway.

Iain Twiddy of Island Screening Systems

Twiddy is no stranger to Phantom Screens; for the last twelve years, he has worked his way up to manager of Phantom Screens Lower Mainland. However, the Vancouver Island native and his wife decided to move back to Parksville. Twiddy started looking around for opportunities to continue his affiliation with Phantom Screens.

"It has been a joy to work with this innovative company since 2013, when I was first hired as an installer," says Twiddy, adding he is very connected to family and friends here, as it is where he grew up. "Phantom Screens already has a respected history on the island, and I've met lots of fans of their products. I am looking forward to continuing to grow Phantom Screens' presence."

Twiddy is thankful for the opportunity to continue the legacy of excellence in customer and product satisfaction that the McKinnon's customers have come to expect.

"Russ and Winnifred McKinnon have been great brand ambassadors for Phantom Screens," says Twiddy. "Over multiple decades, they have established a strong foundation, which includes positive sales and service experiences among each one of its customers."

By building on this established Vancouver Island foundation with new leadership and new distribution, Twiddy is uniquely positioned to help grow the busy North Island territory.

Phantom Screens is confident that Twiddy's transition to ownership will go smoothly. In his former role as general manager, he was credited with his strong product knowledge and exceptional customer service – both necessary skills required to run a successful regional distributorship.

This collaboration with Twiddy enables Phantom Screens to address a broader market across Vancouver Island.

About Phantom Screens: Established in 1992, a unique brand of retracting screens was introduced by Dutch immigrant Syb Rypma. Soon after, Rypma partnered with Abbotsford's Rooke family, and Phantom Screens was born. The award-winning company, a leader in the industry, is recognized for making life better for homeowners across North America and internationally. Phantom's retractable screens allow customers to truly enjoy all the comforts of home.

For more than three decades, the company has excelled, expanded, and stayed laser-focused on manufacturing and installing the highest-quality retractable screens on the market. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.

SOURCE Phantom Screens