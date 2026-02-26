Phantom Space Acquires Vector Launch Assets and Intellectual Property, Accelerating Daytona Launch Vehicle Development

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Space Corporation, a leader in responsive space transportation, today announced it has acquired key assets and intellectual property from Vector Launch Inc. The acquisition accelerates development of Phantom's Daytona launch vehicle and strengthens the company's ability to deliver cost-effective, responsive launch services for government and commercial customers.

The acquired assets include flight-proven design elements, engineering data, and proprietary technologies originally developed for Vector's small-launch program. Phantom will immediately integrate these capabilities into its Daytona vehicle architecture, reducing development risk, and advancing the company's path to orbital flight.

Founded in 2019 by Vector co-founder Jim Cantrell, and space veterans Mike D'Angelo and Chris Thompson, Phantom Space was built to address a growing demand for rapid, reliable access to space. The acquisition reunites proven technology under founder leadership and reinforces Phantom's long-term vision for disciplined, execution-focused launch development.

"As the original architect of Vector's vision, it's deeply meaningful to bring these assets home to Phantom," said Cantrell, founder and CEO of Phantom Space. "This acquisition isn't just about technology, it's about momentum. We're accelerating Daytona, creating high-tech aerospace jobs in Tucson, and moving faster toward orbital capability."

The transaction follows Vector Launch's recent restructuring and ensures that critical U.S. launch technology and intellectual property remain active and productive within the domestic space industrial base. By integrating these assets into an active development program, Phantom preserves years of engineering investment while applying them within a capital-disciplined vehicle roadmap.

Phantom's Daytona launch vehicle is a mass-manufactured, two-stage rocket designed to deliver dedicated launch services for small satellites and spacecraft into orbit. The Daytona system features a modular payload fairing supporting a wide variety of payload sizes, from CubeSats to ESPA-class spacecraft, and is designed to offer dedicated launches at a competitive pricing for customers who require flexible access to space.

Daytona's design emphasizes efficient payload integration; the payload fairing assembly is processed separately from the booster stack, enabling payload encapsulation and testing at multiple facilities to support responsive mission timelines and secure, efficient operations.

Phantom has progressed vehicle subsystem testing, including successful hot-fire tests of Daytona's propulsion assemblies. The company plans to begin integration and qualification activities immediately, with stage-level testing and vehicle milestones scheduled throughout 2026.

"Phantom's agility and founder-led approach make the company the right steward for this intellectual property," Cantrell added. "This acquisition strengthens the small-launch ecosystem at a time when demand for responsive launch has never been higher. "

Founded by two of the original five members who built SpaceX, Phantom Space was established to expand access to space by combining launch and satellite capabilities under a vertically integrated platform. The company's mission is to make space transportation more affordable, reliable, and responsive by leveraging mature U.S. supply chains, scalable manufacturing processes, and an experienced engineering team. Phantom offers end-to-end support, from satellite design and production to dedicated launch, as well as future orbital infrastructure capabilities such as the company's Phantom Cloud constellation.

Phantom Space Corporation is developing launch vehicles and orbital infrastructure to expand access to space. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the company is developing the Daytona family of launch vehicles to support dedicated small satellite missions, alongside Phantom Cloud, an orbital data center constellation. Backed by family offices and multiple venture capital firms, Phantom Space is focused on scalable manufacturing, disciplined execution, and expanding access to orbit for a growing range of customers.

