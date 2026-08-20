Phantom Space Appoints Worth Wray as Chief Operating Officer

Former Chief Strategy Officer steps into expanded operational leadership role to drive execution and scaling.

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Space, a leader in responsive space access, today announced that Worth Wray has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. Wray, who joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, will now oversee day-to-day operations, team alignment, operational efficiency, capital formation, and the scaling of business processes required to execute Phantom's strategy on schedule and on budget.

In his new role, Wray will focus on translating the company's long-term strategy into concrete results. He will lead the development of operating tactics, systems, and cross-functional coordination that enable Phantom to move quickly while maintaining capital discipline. Key priorities include driving execution on the Daytona family of launch vehicles toward high-volume production and high launch cadence, as well as optimizing the commercial rollout of Phantom Cloud and the Space App Store as they come online for customer satellite constellations.

"Worth has the rare ability to connect long-term vision and bold strategy with disciplined execution," said Jim Cantrell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Phantom Space. "As we accelerate toward initial launch followed by high cadence and expand our commercial offerings, his leadership will be critical in ensuring we scale efficiently and deliver on our commitments to customers, partners, and shareholders."

Wray brings more than 16 years of experience across public and private markets to the role. Prior to Phantom, he served as a partner and macro analyst at Corriente Advisors, where he specialized in global macroeconomic analysis, geopolitical strategy, and thematic capital allocation through business and market cycles. His background spans hedge funds and deep-tech venture investing.

"I am honored to take on the COO role at such a pivotal moment for Phantom," said Wray. "Our mission, to open new frontiers and make space accessible to all with rockets, satellites, and space data networks, requires both bold vision and rigorous execution. I look forward to working closely with Phantom's leadership and our larger team to turn strategy into tangible progress and to build the operational foundation that will support Phantom's growth for years to come."

About Phantom Space

Phantom Space is developing launch vehicles, satellite systems, and space data networks to enable high-cadence access to custom low Earth orbits and enable the proliferation of satellite constellation architectures which are currently beyond the reach of most space enterprises. Further, the Company aims to use the economies of scale it gains from serving launch and satellite customers to support the growing demand for orbital infrastructure with Phantom Cloud, create a new kind of space-based commerce with the Space App Store, and drive a flywheel of network effects to unleash free enterprise in orbit.

Media Contact:

Nickell Communications for Phantom Space:

[email protected]

SOURCE Phantom Space Corporation