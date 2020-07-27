PHARM HEMP's Oil MCT Tincture Combines Two Powerful Natural Ingredients in Perfect Harmony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHARM HEMP creates a vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO hemp oil tincture with MCT oil. MCT oil has been making the rounds as cutting edge, healthy-living tech, but what exactly is MCT oil? MCT oil stands for "medium-chain triglyceride," a compound made of medium-chain fatty acids. Because over half of the fat in coconut oil comes from MCTs, coconut oil is the most common source for commercially-used MCT oil, but MCT oil is present in other types of food as well. MCT oil became a popular health supplement because of the way that MCTs are quickly digested and absorbed.

The benefits of hemp oil extract have been highly touted both by researchers and the customers who rely on them, but why combine hemp oil with MCT?

Hemp oil is fat-soluble, which means that it is most potent in the human body when paired with a fatty-acid, like MCT. While any lipid-like would work, MCT comes with some added benefits that are part of the reason it is usually categorized with "superfood" type ingredients.

MCT and hemp oil are perfect partners because each works to elevate the beneficial effects of the other: MCT oil can also help people on a keto diet maintain their state of ketosis. Ketosis is the state in which the body is no longer running on carbohydrates and has switched to burning stored fats. It can take time for other types of fat to become available for use as fuel, but MCT oil is always ready to be utilized. MCT oil is immediately absorbed, so the body experiences a quick boost in energy. For this reason, many people use MCT oil before a workout. Not only does it provide energy to the body, but it also crosses the blood-brain barrier, providing a boost of energy to the brain.

Also, MCT oil is healthy for the gut, supporting a healthy microbiome. The microbiome is another name for the delicate environment of healthy gut bacteria living in the human stomach and digestive tract. Maintaining a healthy microbiome is an integral part of not only fitness health, but overall wellness, because of the role that gut bacteria play in manufacturing some key hormones like serotonin, dopamine, and estrogen. Serotonin, in particular, affects mood and cognitive function while helping to regulate hunger.

For this reason, MCT oil is the perfect pairing with hemp products designed to help regulate mood and ease feelings of anxiety. The research on hemp products is growing, with new products hitting the market every day. And while PHARM HEMP prides themselves on offering customers plenty of options in terms of the types of products they offer, the company is particularly concerned with their product quality.

All the hemp used in PHARM HEMP's tinctures, gummies, and beyond is grown on their own farm in Trimble County, Kentucky. PHARM maintains the highest degree of control over their entire agricultural process to create some of the highest-grade hemp products available.

Find their Hemp Oil With MCT, available now through their company website, pharm-hemp.com, and a variety of online retailers.

