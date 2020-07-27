PHARM HEMP's Products Are Now for Sale Through Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky based hemp and CBD brand, PHARM HEMP continues their year of unprecedented expansion following multiple account acquisitions and a successful round of meetings at the ECRM conference. PHARM HEMP has been expanding into some of the largest online retailers in the United States market. Now, the brand has made their products available for sale through another retail giant, Walmart.com.

Walmart currently occupies one of the top spots in the hierarchy of online retail, as one of the largest online retailers for supplements and natural health products. Health products, including hemp products, have been a major seller within Walmart.com's online marketplace, and Walmart expects online sales to grow by more than thirty percent by the end of 2020.

PHARM HEMP's success in their online sales is due in part to their savvy knowledge of the e-commerce market, diversifying their availability across different platforms, and partially to do with the wide-scale appeal of their specialty product lines. Often, hemp products fall into a niche market with a very specific customer group; people who already love and use hemp products in their daily life and are well-researched in their buying choices.

PHARM HEMP offers a wide variety of hemp products, but they pride themselves most on their unparalleled product quality. The state of Kentucky has been one of the first in the United States to adopt a pilot program for hemp farming and has since remained a major player in the industry. PHARM HEMP is not only a leader in high-quality hemp products, but a leader within their home state, and consequently the hemp industry as a whole.

The owners and founders of PHARM HEMP pride themselves on their background that is equal parts laboratory experience and agriculture, the perfect blend of knowledge for perfecting the development of hemp products. Now, what started as a small-scale operation has grown to a state-of-the-art, vertically-integrated company that provides superior all-natural hemp products to customers from a variety of health backgrounds.

PHARM HEMP's holistic approach to growing, extracting, and producing all of their hemp products themselves not only streamlines the process in a way that gives them more control over their output, but it also allows the company to ship faster and more efficiently. PHARM HEMP's speedy shipping and excellent customer service has made them popular with customers already shopping online and moving their brand to larger retailers is the logical next step to streamline their selling process.

Walmart has been the next natural move for PHARM HEMP as they continue their expansion throughout 2020. Understanding the online marketplace and maintaining a stable e-commerce presence is vital for success in today's web-based economy. Currently, PHARM HEMP's products are available through their own website (www.pharm-hemp.com), as well as a host of other e-commerce sites, with more to come as they continue to grow.

