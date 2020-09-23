Pharm-Olam Selected as a CRO for Department of Defense Support to Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Trials, Partnering with Geneva Foundation

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharm-Olam, a global mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO), has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to build capability at military treatment facilities in order to support Phase III clinical trials of one or more lead COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed under Operation Warp Speed. The CRO will provide project management, contract management, and clinical trial site support to participating military treatment facility investigative sites. Pharm-Olam will be partnering with The Geneva Foundation (Geneva), which is dedicated to serving military medical researchers with the on-site support needed to operationalize clinical trials.

"Pharm-Olam is pleased to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with DOD, Geneva, and other involved parties supporting the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines. It has always been our mission to help create a healthier world and joining the fight against COVID-19 is an important part of that effort," said Jason Ezzelle, the CRO's chief commercial and government contracts officer. "Our team has supported more than 50% of the new chemical entity antibiotics approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2013, and we are excited to leverage that collective expertise to reinforce the OWS endeavor."

The CRO has worked with and augmented the efforts of a variety of government entities, including divisions of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) as well as the DOD and several non-governmental organizations. Pharm-Olam also holds memberships in the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium and has a strong history of drug development related to medical countermeasures.

ABOUT PHARM-OLAM LLC

Pharm-Olam is a global clinical research organization that delivers right-sized trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, government, and public health organizations around the world. They specialize in small molecule therapies and biologics in oncology-hematology, rare disease, allergy, autoimmune, infectious disease, and vaccines. Founded in 1994, with operations in 60 countries, this CRO goes the distance to create a healthier world through agile, innovative, and customized CRO solutions for Phase I-IV research. Learn how Pharm-Olam helps studies succeed at www.pharm-olam.com.

ABOUT THE GENEVA FOUNDATION

The Geneva Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that advances military medicine through innovative scientific research, exceptional program management, and a dedication to U.S. service members and veterans, their families, and the global community. Geneva is proud to have over 25 years of experience in delivering full-spectrum scientific, technical, and program management expertise in the areas of federal grants, federal contracts, industry-sponsored clinical trials, and educational services. http://www.genevaUSA.org

