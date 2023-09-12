Pharm-Pacc, Corporation Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharm-Pacc, Corporation ("Pharm-Pacc) is a provider of managed recovery services including medication claims processing and administration for uninsured patients. Pharm-Pacc experienced a data security incident that may have impacted personal or protected health information belonging to certain individuals who received healthcare services from various healthcare provider groups that Pharm-Pacc supports. Pharm-Pacc is sending notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On March 24, 2023, Pharm-Pacc discovered suspicious activity that impacted its digital environment. In response, Pharm-Pacc took immediate steps to secure its digital environment and promptly launched a forensic investigation, aided by an independent cybersecurity firm, to determine what happened and whether any information may have been impacted. On May 23, 2023, Pharm-Pacc received confirmation that certain of its digital systems were accessed without authorization. Pharm-Pacc then engaged a vendor to conduct a comprehensive review to determine whether those systems contained any personal or protected health information.

On July 14, 2023, Pharm-Pacc learned that certain personal or protected health information was kept on one of its digital systems and therefore may have been impacted in connection with the incident. The impacted information could have included Patient Name, Date of Birth, Patient Account number, Patient Medical record number, Patient Dates of Service, Patient Address, Driver's License Number, Medical Device identifier, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, Patient Telephone numbers, Patient Email address, Patient Medical Image, Patient License Plate Number, Patient Date of Death, Digital Signature, or Social Security Number. Pharm-Pacc then promptly notified pertinent healthcare providers of the incident and worked diligently with them to identify up-to-date address information necessary to provide notice to potentially impacted individuals.

Pharm-Pacc has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-833-961-5700.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Pharm-Pacc, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Pharm-Pacc, Corporation