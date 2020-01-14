Pharma and medical devices expert Marck Aghnatios joins PA Consulting

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marck Aghnatios has joined PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, to expand PA's medtech and medical device capabilities in the US healthcare and life sciences sectors. He is focused on supporting medtech clients with innovation, transformation, and regulatory changes.

PA has been developing medical devices for decades and has an extensive history of innovation. PA has developed notable technological advancements, including pioneering the modern asthma inhaler, developing innovative wearable devices that monitor the health of unborn babies at home and in the hospital for Monica Healthcare, part of the GE Healthcare family, and creating the Orbital® inhaler for Pharmaxis which is being used in key research to combat tuberculosis.

PA's extensive medical device development capabilities – including laboratory, design, and build facilities – are housed at Essential Design, a Boston-based innovation strategy and product design business that PA acquired in 2018, and at our Global Innovation and Technology Center in Cambridge, UK.

Marck is a pharmaceutical and medical devices expert with a strong consulting track record. He joins PA from KPMG where he worked with life sciences clients on R&D, quality, regulatory, supply chain, and packaging projects. Throughout his career, Marck has demonstrated that he is an outstanding leader who leverages creativity and out of the box thinking to successfully identify business opportunities and build innovative teams.

George Botsakos, global head of health and life sciences at PA Consulting, says: "At PA, ingenuity is in our DNA. We are continuing to grow in the US and are recruiting world-class talent. Marck has deep experience in life sciences and brings relevant, pragmatic insight that will help our clients create opportunity from complexity."

Marck Aghnatios, life sciences and medical device expert at PA Consulting, says: "I am thrilled to join PA, with its unique end-to-end innovation capabilities and strong consultant network that differentiate it from competitors in the US market. PA is leading on very exciting projects that will make a tangible impact on improving people's lives. I am looking forward to helping PA's clients push innovative medical devices and instrumentation to market further, faster."

