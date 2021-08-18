Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe | $ 12.81 Bn growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Factors such as the availability of the internet providing convenience to consumers and the adoption of omnichannel retailing techniques by pharmacy chains will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Rx



OTC

Geography

UK



Germany



Rest Of Europe

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe in the internet & direct marketing retail industry include apo-rot BV, Dirk Rossmann GmbH, Euro Apotheke K Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group Ltd., McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Pharma E-commerce Market size in Europe

Pharma E-commerce Market trends in Europe

Pharma E-commerce Market industry analysis in Europe

The availability of multiple payment options is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, illegal and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pharma e-commerce market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pharma e-commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pharma e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pharma e-commerce market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rx - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OTC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

apo-rot BV

Dirk Rossmann GmbH

Euro Apotheke K Talu eK

Mail.Ru Group Ltd.

McKesson Corp.

myCARE e.k

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

NV UK MEDS Direct Ltd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Zur Rose Group AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

