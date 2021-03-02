Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe- apo-rot BV, Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK, Mail.Ru Group, among others to contribute to the market growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 10.69 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

The report on the pharma e-commerce market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Pharma E-Commerce Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased internet penetration.

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the availability of multiple payment options as one of the prime reasons driving the pharma e-commerce market in Europe growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe covers the following areas:

Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe Sizing

Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe Forecast

Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe Analysis



Companies Mentioned

apo-rot BV

Euro Apotheke K. Talu eK

Mail.Ru Group

McKesson Corp.

myCARE e.K.

ROSSMANN

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

N.V. UK Meds Direct Ltd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

and Zur Rose Group AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

