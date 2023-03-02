Pharma E-commerce Market size in Europe to grow by USD 16.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by omnichannel retailing by pharmacy chains - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the pharma e-commerce market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 16.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% during the forecast period. The omnichannel retailing technique used by pharmacy chains and the vast availability of the internet to consumers is driving the demand for the market. This report includes historic data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the global pharma e-commerce market in Europe was valued at USD 8.96 billion. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Pharma E-commerce Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

To cater to the growing adoption of online pharmacies by consumers, pharmacy chains in Europe have integrated online services and mobile applications along with their traditional platforms.

Omnichannel strategies like this provide rapid and real-time access to the brand for consumers and convenient operations management for the vendors.

Well-known pharmacy brands have gained the trust of consumers, which drives high demand for their offerings. For instance, the members of the Danish Pharmacies Association offer their medicines online through apoteket.dk, which has been a success in Denmark , as all the suppliers are legit and offer original products.

, as all the suppliers are legit and offer original products. These factors will enhance the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in the older population and chronic diseases in the country is a major trend for the pharma e-commerce market in Europe .

The life expectancy of people in Europe is higher than in other developed countries. It is also evident that there is an increase in incidents related to chronic illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, obesity, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among the older generation in the country.

is higher than in other developed countries. It is also evident that there is an increase in incidents related to chronic illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, obesity, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among the older generation in the country. Baby boomers between the ages of 50 and 70 years have already started adopting OTC to purchase their prescriptions due to convenience factors. It is further expected that more baby boomers will prefer purchasing their age-related and preventive medicines.

Hence, the increasing geriatric population in the country is expected to drive the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing number of counterfeit and illegal trading of drugs through e-pharmacies is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market in the country.

It gets difficult to confirm the authenticity of the drugs when they are sold through a virtual platform.

There is a growing number of websites finding ways to provide illegal drugs like cannabis, heroin, and cocaine through online mediums. This is a major threat to the market and society in general.

For instance, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) estimated that over 8,000 deaths were reported in Europe because of a drug overdose. In addition, EMCDDA found that around 25% of the EU's adult population has used and purchased illicit drugs online.

because of a drug overdose. In addition, EMCDDA found that around 25% of the EU's adult population has used and purchased illicit drugs online. Therefore, illegal, and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy will impact the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe negatively during the forecast period.

Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Rx and OTC) and product (medications, health, wellness and nutrition, and personal care and essentials).

The Rx segment is estimated to be significant for the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period. Rx stands for prescription drugs.

is estimated to be significant for the pharma e-commerce market in during the forecast period. Rx stands for prescription drugs. Along with the increasing geriatric population, the changing healthcare infrastructure such as telemedicine is increasing the involvement of technology in the healthcare sector.

Through this technology, more people are preferring mobile platforms for doctor consultations and medicine purchases.

Moreover, the expansion of vendors on m-commerce applications (e-commerce transactions done through smartphones) to increase the convenience of buyers also supports the growth of the market.

In conclusion, the abovementioned factors will fuel the segment's growth in the country during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pharma e-commerce market in Europe.

Germany is expected to have a high growth rate for the market during the forecast period.

is expected to have a high growth rate for the market during the forecast period. The lack of regulations in the market is a major reason for the growth. It is also attracting new entrants in the market.

The pharma e-commerce players are attracting more customers through social media platforms where they can post display banner ads and sponsored content.

With the introduction of digital drug prescriptions, the pharma e-commerce market in Germany is expected to grow during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe industry across Europe

industry across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the pharma e-commerce Market in Europe vendors

