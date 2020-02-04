Pharma Hemp Complex Donates CBD Salves to Australia Bush Fires to Treat Animals

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Hemp Complex, a full-service CBD and hemp production company that creates pure CBD products for consumers across the U.S., this week announced they are doing their part to help Australia combat the bushfires that have absolutely ravaged the country.

With more than 20 million acres burned, 1 billion animals dead, and many endangered species on the brink of extinction, Pharma Hemp Complex is providing CBD to the animals in dire need.

"Our topical CBD salves will be donated to Australia Rescue Centers to help them treat the injured and burned animals at their locations," said Katarina Maloney, CEO of Pharma Hemp Complex. "CBD, along with the other natural ingredients in the salves, like honey, coconut oil, and rose oil, are beneficial for mild burn treatment, helping these hard-working people to bring some relief to the recovering animals in Australia."

In addition to the CBD salves, Pharma Hemp Complex will be donating proceeds from all sales pertaining to the pet CBD line, CBD salves and 25% Gold CBD Oil to help the rescue centers across Australia.

Since Valentine's Day is coming up, Pharma Hemp Complex created the campaign slogan, "Send Love to Australia."

"We are encouraging all consumers to buy something from our pet CBD portion of our website today in order to help these poor communities in Australia," said Maloney. "Additionally, we are encouraging all companies out there to do the same thing. It's up to us to help – wouldn't we want that kind of help in return? Spread the word today!"

Pharma Hemp Complex offers a variety of CBD oil products on their website for humans and pets, as well as wholesale CBD options.

For more information, or to participate in Send Your Love to Australia, visit: https://hemphealthinc.com/ and tag #SENDLOVE on social media.

