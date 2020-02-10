Pharma Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Overview

In 2018, combined sales of inhaled asthma and COPD devices in the countries covered by this analysis totaled approximately $10.4bn. Over the forecast period covered by this analysis, total sales are expected to increase at a CAGRÂ of 3.0%, reaching an estimated $12.1bn in 2023 This comprehensive market and medical technology report provides an overview of the inhalation-based devices used in the management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and includes an in-depth, product-specific market analysis. Countries covered by this report comprise the US, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. Medical devices covered by this analysis include metered dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.Â This report provides the following useful information:



respiratory disease treatment overview

key epidemiology data on the prevalence of asthma and COPD in major world regions

related product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

top selling inhalation drug delivery devices, as well as emerging products under development

in-depth market and competitive analyses.



