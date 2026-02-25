Pharma is Losing $250 Billion to Patient Dropout. Here's How to Stop It.

Former Pfizer CEO Ian Read Joins Hoot as Strategic Advisor to Address Pharma's Failed Patient Starts, Poor Adherence, and Clinical Trial Dropouts

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot Health today announced its entry into the pharmaceutical market with an AI-powered, physician-led patient education engine designed to address one of the industry's most costly challenges: failed treatment starts, poor adherence, and clinical trial dropouts.

The Patient Confusion Crisis: Why Patients Don't Start

Pharmaceutical companies invest billions developing breakthrough therapies, yet a staggering percentage of patients prescribed complex treatments never start them — and the majority who do fail to stay on long enough for the drug to work. Three forces are driving this crisis:

Complex therapies dominate new approvals. Biologics, injectables, gene therapies, rare disease and other complex treatments are starting to lead new FDA approvals— each requiring intensive, ongoing patient education.

Physicians lack time to educate. With 7–12 minutes per visit, doctors can barely confirm a diagnosis, let alone walk a patient through a complicated testing and dosing regimen or address injection anxiety.

Patients turn to unreliable sources. Overwhelmed patients fill the education gap with ChatGPT, social media, and influencers — often finding misinformation that breeds confusion and hesitation.

The same crisis extends to clinical trials. Confused patients don't enroll — and those who do drop out earlier than sponsors expect. Every failed start is both a revenue loss and a human cost.

"We saw the abandonment problem in thousands of doctor's offices — and it was there we found the solution: physician-led education, delivered by AI, at every step of the patient journey. We've helped drive new starts for patients nationwide. Now we're bringing that to pharma at scale."

— Bob Miglani, CEO, Hoot Health

Hoot's Patient Experience Engine: Physician Voice. Patient Action.

Hoot solves the patient confusion crisis with an AI-powered, physician-led video education system delivered directly to patients via SMS at the moments that matter most: at the point of diagnosis, prescription, before the first dose, during side-effect windows, and at every critical adherence milestone. Hoot's intelligent patient journey adjusts HCP content and delivery in real time based on each patient's objections and concerns.

Use Cases: Commercial Launch & Patient Services | Clinical Trial Recruitment & Retention | Medical Education & Field Force Amplification

Therapy areas: Oncology, Auto-Immune, Neurology, Rare & Ultra Rare Disease and complex MedTech.

Ian Read Joins as Strategic Advisor

Ian Read served as Pfizer's CEO (2010–2018) overseeing transformative growth including several new launches and growing Pfizer's market capitalization from approximately $140 billion to over $250 billion.

"The pharmaceutical industry has made extraordinary strides in developing life-changing therapies. But our ability to get patients started and keep them on complex treatments has not kept pace with our science. Hoot is addressing one of the most consequential opportunities in medicine — physician-led patient education delivered at the right moment, in the right voice."

— Ian Read, Former Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.

About Hoot Health

Hoot Health is an AI-powered healthcare technology company that delivers physician-led patient education through personalized AI avatar videos, via SMS and email at critical moments in the patient journey. Hoot's platform is purpose-built for pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical practices seeking to improve patient starts, adherence, and outcomes for complex therapies.

Contact: Bob Miglani | [email protected] | gethoot.com

