Pharma is Missing the Mark: Social Media's Power Proven by Physician Influencers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by MedFluencers has highlighted a significant shift in how healthcare professionals (HCPs) are turning to social media for pharmaceutical education and patient engagement. MedFluencers, an HCP influencer marketing agency founded by physicians, surveyed HCPs across 15 specialties, revealing insights into their interactions with pharmaceutical and medical device companies on social media.

85% of surveyed HCPs reported that patients have mentioned social media posts during clinical visits. Dr. Sanjay Juneja, President of Innovation at MedFluencers, stated, "Patients are on social media, and they trust the content. It's up to us as HCPs to provide accurate and engaging information to combat misinformation." He called on pharmaceutical companies to support these efforts, emphasizing, "It's time for pharma to step up. Patients and HCPs are here!"

The survey also showed that 92% of HCPs are open to learning about new pharmaceuticals or medical devices via social media. Dr. Adam Goodcoff, CEO and Co-founder of MedFluencers, remarked, "The next generation of medicine doesn't want stale lectures and boring iPad presentations." Notably, over 50% of physicians prefer not to have visits from industry sales reps, and nearly 40% avoid traditional KOL lectures for education.

Dr. Goodcoff pointed out that nearly 90% of HCPs believe pharma underutilizes social media as a communication tool. In response, MedFluencers has partnered with the esteemed agency Lippe Taylor to guide pharmaceutical and healthcare clients through the complex landscape of medical regulations, disclosure, and influencer pricing.

Corey Martin, Managing Director of Creator Marketing & Influencer at Lippe Taylor, emphasized, "There is a growing need to connect with audiences using social media for discovering symptoms, healthcare, and treatment options. HCP influencers skilled in creating compelling content are crucial to meeting these marketing goals." This strategic partnership aims to help pharma companies navigate this landscape, ensuring compliance and safety while achieving impactful marketing results.

Whether it's the desire to connect with fellow healthcare professionals or to enlighten patients about cutting-edge treatments, social content created by credentialed experts is exploding. It's no longer just a trend; it's one of the fastest-growing sectors of the creator economy.

