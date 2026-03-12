Pharma Leaders Discuss Managing Revenue Management System Updates at Model N Rainmaker Panel Hosted by RevSavvy

Amid growing regulatory pressures, including IRA pricing reforms, RevSavvy reports increasing adoption of its ARC platform and consulting services to help pharmaceutical companies manage system updates, testing, and compliance.

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSavvy, a revenue management startup working with pharmaceutical and life science companies, is increasingly recognized as an emerging leader in the category through its AI-powered platform, ARC by RevSavvy, and specialized consulting services. The company recently hosted a panel discussion at the Model N Rainmaker Conference featuring leaders from Gilead Sciences, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, and Ascendis Pharma to discuss the evolving challenges of revenue management releases in the cloud.

RevSavvy facilitated a timely discussion focused on how pharmaceutical companies are planning and executing revenue management releases, with key elements including compliance and cloud management. The conversation highlighted real-world lessons learned from organizations that are several software update cycles into the cloud journey, including what has changed, what has improved, and what will be required moving forward.

"When we first migrated to the cloud, SOX came in late to the process and it was a nightmare," said Alexis Ashman, Director of Program and Process Excellence at Gilead Sciences. "Without the controls defined upfront, how the systems support them and what testing is required, you end up redoing configurations, testing, and documentation. That adds time, resources, and cost. The lesson is clear: get compliance right early."

During the audience discussion, a leader from a top-5 global pharmaceutical company emphasized that Model N's testing solution, RTS and ARC should be viewed as complementary rather than competing solutions. "It's not a versus, it's an 'and.' It's about pulling the right levers to move faster, stay compliant, and build trust in the release process."

The discussion highlighted the growing complexity of maintaining compliance and operational stability as pharmaceutical companies navigate ongoing software updates and configuration changes in cloud-based revenue management platforms. RevSavvy's ARC platform supports governed change management, requirements traceability, validation workflows, automated testing, and compliance documentation across regulated revenue management environments. By analyzing historical defect patterns and system change data, ARC helps organizations proactively identify high-risk configuration updates and validation scenarios, enabling teams to focus testing where it matters most and reduce downstream compliance and revenue risk. Through its AI-driven release impact assessment, ARC provides full traceability and transparency across systems.

"ARC helps companies navigate the last mile of system change, where compliance, testing, and documentation often become the biggest bottlenecks," said Stacy Varghese, Co-Founder and CEO of RevSavvy. "By automating activities such as release impact analysis, manual testing, and documentation generation, ARC is helping teams reduce effort in these areas by 50% or more. At the same time, we add crucial human oversight to enhance pricing transparency and identify errors or inconsistencies that automated tools alone might miss. By combining ARC with our consulting services, our mission is simple: to simplify revenue management, compliance, and system change so companies can focus on bringing therapies to patients."

Founded in 2022 and based in Chicago, RevSavvy is a women-owned and operated startup, detail-focused and collaborative, but with big company maturity and professionalism. Co-founders Stacy Varghese and Kristina Roach have been working together in different capacities for more than a decade, and their combined experience includes formerly working at leading brands in the industry, such as AbbVie, Astellas Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Model N, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Walgreens. The executive team has been bolstered by the addition of Chief Product and Technology Officer Shibu George, formerly of Cisco and Oracle, and together they bring expertise from a variety of relevant fields, including big tech, finance, IT implementation, life sciences, MedTech, payers, pharma and retail.

"RevSavvy streamlines the process and reduces the time and cost for US-based pharmaceutical companies preparing to bring new drugs to market, including their client's pricing strategies with hospitals and payers," exclaimed Nimita Limaye, Research Vice President, Life Science R&D Strategy and Technology at International Data Corporation (IDC). "The company acts as the critical link to software vendors, while ensuring regulated systems are updated, tested, and compliant to accelerate clinical trials, FDA filings, and new drug launches."

According to RevSavvy and data from its partners, the company reduces testing time by 70 percent, resource demand by 85 percent, and cost by over $1.2 million while improving quality and compliance. RevSavvy's clients are varied, from big pharma to smaller biotech firms. They work with three of the top five major global pharma companies.

Led by a team of seasoned subject matter experts in revenue management for the life sciences industry, RevSavvy streamlines the process and reduces the time and cost for US based pharmaceutical companies preparing to go to market. With its professional service arm, along with its AI-powered platform, ARC, RevSavvy empowers its growing list of clients to operationalize their pricing strategies, so they can get their lifesaving and life improving drugs into the hands of the consumers who need them most.

