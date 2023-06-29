Pharma Packaging in the United States: Assessment of the $36.5 Billion Market by Packaging, Material and End-user

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Pharma Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $28.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $36.58 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.35%, during the study period.

Key Highlights

  • In 2022, the US accounted for a significant market share in the North America Pharmaceuticals packaging market due to increasing demand for prescription drugs, leading pharmaceutical players, well-developed infrastructure, high investments in drug development, and high per capita income.
  • Primary Packaging accounted for the highest share of more than 70% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market due to the growing demand for blister packs, bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches, sachet, and bags with the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals.
  • Based on primary packaging type, the strips & blister packaging segment accounted for a 33.50% market share in the US pharmaceutical packaging market. It dominated the other segments due to its wide usage as an essential primary packaging element for pharmaceutical products.
  • Based on material type, the paper segment accounts for a 38.92% US Pharmaceutical packaging market share that can be attributable to its highest demand in secondary & tertiary packaging and increasing demand for recyclable materials.
  • The pharmaceutical and biotech companies accounted for the highest share of more than 46% in the US Pharmaceutical packaging market, owing to the growing aged population, growing demand for branded drugs, OTC drugs, and specialty medicines, increasing patent expiring drugs, and higher drug prices.
  • Amcor, Aptar Group, Berry Global, Laser Gerresheimer, and WestRock are the leading US Pharmaceutical Packaging market players. The market offers tremendous growth opportunities for existing and future/emerging players because of innovations in oncology, autoimmune and diabetes treatment, chronic ailments, and rare diseases.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the pharmaceutical packaging market in the US. The revenue generated from the sale of pharmaceutical packaging materials and products are included in the report. Revenue generated by service providers are excluded from the scope of the report. This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US pharmaceutical packaging, including the US pharmaceutical packaging market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present pharmaceutical packaging market and its market dynamics for 2023-2028 in the US. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

A selection of companies profiled in this report includes:

  • Amcor
  • Aptar Group
  • Berry Global
  • Gerresheimers AG
  • WestRock Pharmaceuticals
  • ACG
  • Airnov
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • Bilcare Research
  • Borosil
  • CCL
  • Drug Plastics Group
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • LOG
  • Meghmani Group
  • Nolato
  • Nemera
  • PolyCine
  • Renolit
  • Specialty Polyfilms
  • Vetter
  • West Pharmaceuticals
  • Wihuri Group
  • Comar
  • Constantia
  • KP
  • Nipro
  • Medical Packaging Inc
  • Bandall

Product Segmentation & Forecast

  • Packaging Type
    • Primary
    • Secondary
    • Tertiary
  • Primary Packaging Type
    • Ampoules
    • Vials
    • Blisters & Strip
    • Bottles & Jars
    • Containers & Tubes
    • Pouches & Sachets
    • Others
  • Material Type
    • Paper
    • Glass
    • Plastic
    • Others
  • End-user Type
    • Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Companies
    • CMOs/CDMOs
    • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo96qy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Report 2023-2028: The Peace of Mind Offered by PERS to Caregivers Drives Adotpion

Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Established and New Players Such as Adaniconnex, EdgeConneX, GreenSquareDC, Hickory, MettaDC, Stockland, & Yondr

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.