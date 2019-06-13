Pharma Packaging Solutions Expanding Capacity and Services

CLINTON, Tenn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With two busy 2019 quarters booked, Pharma Packaging Solutions knew it needed to expand capacity quickly. Investments totaling over $2,7 million were made in several areas. One major investment included additional portable serialization and aggregation equipment to improve efficiency on primary and secondary lines. Additional labeling equipment was ordered and installed along with a leading-edge environmental control system. Inventory space was added through more efficient rack management and a new DEA Vault for Schedule II drugs was installed and approved by the DEA. Additional administrative, quality and production staff were hired and existing staff has been cross trained for maximum time management. More investments are planned to increase efficiency in the second half of 2019.

About Pharma Packaging Solutions:

Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS) is a turn-key contract packager offering bottle and blister filling and packaging, folding carton production, kitting, as well as vial/ampule and parenteral labeling. PPS also packages and kits medical devices. Serving Rx, OTC, generic and private label pharmaceutical companies, PPS can meet special requirements like low relative humidity packaging specifications, Cold Chain Packaging, Rest-of-World (RoW) packaging and Brite Stock labeling. From a supply chain perspective, PPS is located near major 3PL's and distributors. Compliant with the FDA, DEA and MHRA, PPS employs rigorous QA processes and cGMP quality systems and is serialization/aggregation ready and GDUFA compliant.

