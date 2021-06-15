Pharma Property Group Lists a CVS with a 20 Year Lease Extension

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to announce our new listing in the Atlanta MSA. Our firm assisted the owner in negotiating a new 20 year lease with CVS. The new extension will maximize the sellers exit pricing and allow for a new investor to have a rare 20 years of firm lease term before the five (5 year) option periods that each have 5% increases," said Jason Pongsrikul, Managing Principal at PPG.

"Pharma Property Group's experience in assisting owners in lease restructures is an invaluable skill that we bring to our clients decision making process. Knowing if a lease restructure is the best way to sell the asset or if the lease restructure is a good deal compared to what other landlords have received is what our experience brings to the table for our clients to make the best informed decisions," said Jason Pongsrikul.

Pharma Property Group (PPG) has over $1.3 Billion in closing transaction experience and specializes in providing commercial real estate services to landlords who own properties occupied by Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid. Pharma Property Group is one of the top brokerage firms in the country in drugstore property closing volume and has an unparalleled drugstore marketing platform providing access to the largest pool of drugstore landlords in the nation.

Jason Pongsrikul, Managing Principal

Chris Barry, Vice President

Pharma Property Group

5322 Banks Street

San Diego, CA 92110

www.pharmapropertygroup.com

Office: (858) 860-6591

SOURCE Pharma Property Group

Related Links

http://www.pharmapropertygroup.com

