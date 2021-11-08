Pharma Targeting announces expansion of Argentina Global Delivery Team

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharma Targeting are pleased to announce the expansion of the Argentina Delivery Team.

With a twofold increase in demand for services, the team has now doubled and management projections indicate this will double again in Q3 2022.

It allows Pharma Targeting to service their Spanish speaking clients in their own language and now all PT clients can target Spanish speaking countries.

The Targeting Group MD Mr Anil Kumar commented, "We have had phenomenal demand over the last 24 months and the Argentina team has performed incredibly well. We have continued to add to the team over the last year and have now significantly increased the team to make sure we continue to offer the level of service we demand for our clients. We know the team will reach even greater heights over the next period and look forward to greater success for our clients."

Want to meet the team? Pharma Targeting will be at

CPhI in Milan 9th -11th November 2021

Pharma Targeting (part of The Targeting group) is a bespoke research house with a backbone of world class pharmaceutical and marketing consultants and analysts, working exclusively with pharmaceutical service providers.

Their revolutionary 3 Step Model get their clients to the right person in the right company at the right time with a need and the money and get them first to market. Research shows that sales and BD directors who work with Pharma Targeting spend 70% more time client facing and closing business.

www.pharmatargeting.com

