PharmAbcine announces the execution of a Material Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (MCRADA) with the NIH to evaluate the efficacy of PMC-403 to treat SCLS

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks) entered into a Materials Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (MCRADA) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in which NIAID will assess the efficacy of PMC-403, a novel Tie2-activating antibody with a unique mode of action, for the treatment of Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome (SCLS, Clarkson Disease). Under this agreement, Kirk M. Druey, M.D., and colleagues at the NIAID will investigate PMC-403 in preclinical models. PharmAbcine will discuss potential clinical development in collaboration with the NIH as the study progresses.

PMC-403 is a novel agonistic antibody that binds to human Tie2 receptor and promotes stabilization of leaky blood vessels. The attendant findings were presented recently at AACR 2020, and PMC-403 is expected to enter a phase I clinical trial in 2022.

Clackson Disease is a fatal orphan vascular disease in which blood vessels leak fluids from the bloodstream into surrounding tissues. This leads to life-threatening conditions such as severe hypotension, hypoalbuminemia, and a decrease in plasma volume. There are currently no therapies available for acute SCLS. Dr. Druey, the principal investigator of the preclinical study of PMC-403, is a world-renowned expert on SCLS, and he has dedicated his professional career to exploring the pathogenesis and therapeutic development of this rare vascular disorder. He is currently the chief of the Lung and Vascular Inflammation Section in NIAID's Laboratory of Allergic Diseases.

"For years, we have made efforts to expand indications of our angiogenesis-related molecules to non-oncology fields. In addition to the license agreement and partnership with Wincal BioPharm, our U.S subsidiary in South San Francisco, in April, we believe this study with NIAID could serve as a big step forward in unlocking full potential value of our pipeline assets," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

