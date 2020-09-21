PharmAbcine expands partnership with Samsung Biologics for PMC-403

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks) entered into a strategic partnership with Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) for the development and manufacturing of PMC-403 pipeline, the next generation therapeutic antibody candidate to treat neovascular disorders. Samsung will provide the full scope of its CDO services from cell line development, process development, cGMP clinical manufacturing to IND filing support.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company developing fully human therapeutic antibodies to treat cancer and neovascular disease. Olinvacimab, the company's lead molecule, is in phase II clinical trials for a combination therapy to treat cancer with MSD's Keytruda.

PMC-403 is a novel agonistic antibody that binds to the human Tie2 receptor. PharmAbcine is developing PMC-403 as a therapeutic drug for both non ocular and ocular pathological vessel related diseases. The company expects PMC-403 to enter a global ophthalmological clinical trial in 2022.

More recently, PharmAbcine signed a material cooperative research collaboration agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in which NIAID will assess the efficacy of PMC-403 to treat Systemic Capillary Leak Syndrome (SCLS or Clarkson Disease).

"This marks a significant turning point for PharmAbcine because we are finally taking the actual steps to expand the indications of our angiogenesis assets beyond oncology," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We expect to use PMC-403 molecules produced under this contract in not only preclinical research collaboration with NIAID for SCLS therapeutics but also our own R&D efforts to treat various vascular diseases."

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine's leading pipeline, olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 neutralizing fully human IgG, is currently in a phase II study for bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients in both US and Australia. In collaboration with MERCK, olinvacimab plus pembrolizumab Phase Ib trials for mTNBC and rGBM are on-going.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production with high reproducibility. With its highly advanced technology platforms, it provides high-quality antibody generation services. The high standards have allowed PharmAbcine to expand co-development opportunities with not only existing but also potential partners.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

SOURCE PharmAbcine

Related Links

http://www.pharmabcine.com/

