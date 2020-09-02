PharmAbcine is presenting at the KSMO 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotechnology company in South Korea, announced today that on September 4th, the company will present the interim data of its ongoing IO combo clinical trials at KSMO 2020.

KSMO 2020 is the 13th annual conference hosted by the Korean Society of Medical Oncology (KSMO), the largest cancer organization in South Korea. Through this event, the organization will facilitate meetings among members, promote research in clinical oncology, and cultivate cooperation with clinical oncologists around the world.

Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine, will present the interim data as of two olinvacimab with pembrolizumab combination trials (Phase 1b), one for mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) patients and the other for rGBM (recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme) patients. The first mTNBC patient came in on October 2018 whereas the first rGBM patient came in on January 2019. will end within this year.

"We are honored to be invited and excited to share and discuss interim clinical data with global leading medical oncologists," said Dr. Yoo. "We particularly find the mTNBC data quite encouraging."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee will hold the conference digitally to ensure the safety of 1428 participants. The event will be broadcasted online for two days of September 3rd and 4th, 2020.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production with high reproducibility. With its highly advanced technology platforms, it provides high-quality antibody generation services. The high standards have allowed PharmAbcine to expand co-development opportunities with not only existing but also potential partners.

Additional information about PharmAbcine can be found on our website at http://www.pharmabcine.com.

SOURCE PharmAbcine

Related Links

http://www.pharmabcine.com/

