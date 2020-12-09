PharmAbcine presents the latest data of the ongoing Phase Ib mTNBC trial at SABCS 2020

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today the presentation of the latest interim data from its ongoing phase Ib combination trial of olinvacimab and pembrolizumab for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients. The results were presented at the SABCS (San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium) 2020, currently taking place virtually.

As of the data cut-off date of September 2020, all 11 mTNBC patients were recruited and received at least one dose of treatment. No DLT (Dose Limiting Toxicity) was observed. Three patients were receiving treatment at the data cut-off date. 4 patients (36%) had partial response (PR) as best overall response, and 5 patients (45%) had clinical benefit (PR+SD≥24weeks). In the high-dose cohort, 3 patients (50%) showed PR and 4 patients (67%) received clinical benefit. 1 patient in PR showed complete response in the target lesion but was included in PR because a tumor was found in a non-target lesion.

The number of PR and SD remains the same from our previous interim results whose cut-off date was June 2020. The same 3 patients who were receiving treatment as of the previous cut-off date continued to receive treatment as of September 2020. As such, PFS (Progression Free Survival) and OS (Overall Survival) are likely to improve for the final results. Adverse events were similar to those shown in the previous interim results.

mTNBC is a highly malignant type of cancer that shows a high recurrence rate within the first five years after the diagnosis. mTNBC accounts for 10-20% of all breast cancers and shows a 5-year survival rate of approximately 11%. Unlike some other breast cancers, mTNBC does not express estrogen or progesterone receptors or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), and it does not respond to existing cancer drugs designed to target these markers. mTNBC is very difficult to treat, and there are very few FDA approved treatment options for these patients.

"The early activity signals for olinvacimab in combination with pembrolizumab for mTNBC patients are highly encouraging. We believe these findings provide an encouraging safety profile and evidence of clinical activity of the combo therapy," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We are particularly thrilled by the efficacy data from the high-dose cohort, heightening our expectation for its continued clinical development or future planned clinical studies."

About San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) is the world's largest breast cancer conference held annually. Nearly 10,000 researchers and medical experts participate event every year. The core mission of this event is to provide the latest research data in breast oncology to all participants around the globe. For the safety and security of all members in the COVID-19 global pandemic, the SABCS executive committee has decided to hold this year's event virtually.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

