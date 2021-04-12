PharmAbcine presents the non-clinical data of PMC-309 at AACR 2021

DAEJEON, South Korea, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company presented an e-poster featuring the non-clinical data of PMC-309 at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually.

PMC-309, one of the company's first immuno-oncology drug candidates, is a monoclonal IgG (Immunoglobulin G) that targets human VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation), an immune checkpoint regulator. VISTA is found overexpressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and M2 macrophages both of which are immunosuppressive cells found abundantly around TME (Tumor Microenvironment).

The presentation highlighted that PMC-309 inhibits VISTA pathway on immunosuppressive cells and increases T cell activities in in vitro settings and shows potent anti-tumor effects in in vivo studies.

The in vitro studies confirmed that PMC-309 inhibits VISTA interaction and promotes T cell activation. PMC-309 blocked the VISTA pathway with its partner molecules such as VSIG3 (V-Set and Immunoglobulin domain containing 3), PSGL1 (P-selectin glycoprotein ligand-1) and other VISTA. In addition, there was a rise in the level of IFN-y, a pro-inflammatory cytokine, which indicates that PMC-309 enhanced T cell activities.

In in vivo studies, the test subjects administered with PMC-309 in both hPBMC (human Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cell) engrafted mouse model and human VISTA Knock-In mouse model showed notable tumor growth inhibition. PMC-309 also showed a possible synergistic effect when used in combo with an anti-PD1 antibody because the combination of two antibodies demonstrated significantly improved tumor growth inhibition.

"Our non-clinical studies revealed PMC-309's unique binding mechanism and its anti-tumor effect," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "The study results add to our confidence that PMC-309 can be a promising immunotherapeutic strategy in both mono and combo therapies for patients who do not respond to other immuno-oncology drugs."

Dr. Yoo also added, "We plan to initiate the IND (Investigational New Drug)-enabling studies and evaluate the potential toxicity risk this year. We expect PMC-309 to enter a clinical stage in 2022."

The e-poster presentation is currently available on the AACR website. The details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: PMC309, a highly selective anti-VISTA antibody enhances T cell activation through blocking the interaction of T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC)

Session category/title: Immunology/Immune Checkpoints

Abstract number: 1116

Poster number: 1626

Presentation Type: E-poster with audio presentation



About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the-art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://pharmabcine.com/ or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

