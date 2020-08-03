PharmAbcine signs a research collaboration agreement with Wuxi Shuangliang Biotechnology (SLBio) to evaluate a combination therapy to treat NSCLC

DAEJEON, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks) entered into a research collaboration with Wuxi Shuangliang Biotechnology (SLBio) to evaluate the combination of each party's clinical candidate, olinvacimab and C-005, a 3rd generation of EGFR inhibitor with superior brain-blood-barrier permeability, in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US and China.

Olinvacimab, the leading clinical candidate being developed by PharmAbcine, has shown impressive safety profile and efficacy in clinical studies. It is currently in a phase II clinical trial in Australia and USA in bevacizumab non responding rGBM patients. In addition, two phase Ib combination trials of olinvacimab and pembrolizumab are ongoing in mTNBC and in rGBM patients. It has been shown in previous rGBM phase IIa trial that numerous rGBM patients have improved their cerebral edema condition by olinvacimab treatment.

C-005, the leading clinical candidate being developed by SLBio, is a novel 3rd-generation EGFR inhibitor. Pre-clinical studies have shown C-005 has strong BBB penetrating properties and best-in-class safety profile. Ph I clinical trial in China was ongoing in EGFRm+ NSCLC patients. Preliminary Ph I data have demonstrated promising efficacy and safety profiles.

"Over 40% of NSCLC patients would develop CNS metastases including brain and leptomeningeal metastases in their life span," said Dr. Jiaquan Wu, CEO of SLBio. "C-005 has shown superior brain-blood-barrier penetration properties and excellent safety profiles in pre-clinical models. It would provide metastatic lung cancer patients with a better treatment option. Combination with anti-angiogenensis agents including Olinvacimab would further benefit our patients. We are excited about the opportunity to work with PharmAbcine."

"Previous combination therapies of EGFR and VEGFR-2 inhibitors did not yield fruitful results because of drug related adverse effects such as cardiovascular problems," said Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine. "We believe that the combination of the two agents may lead to a more effective therapy to treat NSCLS, especially the patients with brain metastasis. This study will give us a tremendous opportunity to explore an optimal combination of angiogenesis regulator and 3rd generation EGFR inhibitor to treat NSCLC."

About SLBio.

SLBio is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat tumors.

SLBio is wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Shuangliang Corp. Group, a top 500 Chinese enterprise. Supported by its unique structural biology capabilities, SLBio focuses on structure guided discovery of novel compounds targeting disease relevant targets in cell signaling, cell cycle, and protein homeostasis.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet needs. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production with high reproducibility. With its highly advanced technology platforms, it provides high-quality antibody generation services.

Additional information about PharmAbcine can be found on our website at http://www.pharmabcine.com.

