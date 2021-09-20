PharmAbcine to Participate in BIO-Europe 2021

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will virtually participate in the 27th annual BIO-Europe which will take place from October 25 - 28, 2021.

BIO-Europe is Europe's largest annual partnering conference serving the global life science industry. It attracts a wide range of business leaders, including senior executives of leading biotech companies, business development teams from large and midsize pharmaceutical companies, investors and other industry experts. This year, more than 3,500 executives from over 1,000 life sciences companies around the world are expected to participate in the event.

During the event, PharmAbcine's business development team will conduct one-to-one partnering meetings with biotech companies around the world to broaden its global network, explore mutual interests, and identify recent trends in drug development market. Also, the Company will present a pre-recorded video which will be made available on-demand. The video will feature Dr. Jin-San Yoo, CEO of PharmAbcine, who will introduce the Company's core technology and give updates on the R&D progress of the main pipelines such as olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline and is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. In early September 2021, PharmAbcine initiated a Phase II olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo study for the treatment of mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) in Australia. Also, a Phase II olinvacimab mono study for bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients at multiple sites in both US and Australia and two Phase Ib olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo trials in mTNBC and rGBM in Australia are still ongoing.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. PMC-403 is currently in development for treating AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DME (Diabetic Macular Edema), and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy) which are common abnormal vascular-related eye diseases. The Company expects PMC-403 to enter global clinical trials for both ophthalmology and oncology in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. VISTA plays a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells and is expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). Blocking VISTA pathways activates T cells' immune responses and leads to better anti-tumor effects. PMC-309 is expected to enter a global clinical trial in 2022.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

